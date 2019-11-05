The GBA’s Halloween party, Crazy Cars & Critters, was a success, with more than 70 kids enjoying games and Trunks or Treats.
The food donations for Bandon Feeds the Hungry filled the huge container to the brim.
Many thanks to the Bandon Inn for their generous financial donation, and to Charissa Stokes and the Bandon Community Youth Center for hosting the event.
Thanks also to the Table Rock Motel, Bandon Beach Stables, Edgewaters, Farmers Insurance, Umpqua Bank, Washed Ashore, Phil from Coquille, Ray’s Market, and the trio of Sharron, Donna and Pat, for their contributions — you helped create wonderful Halloween memories for our kids, and laid the groundwork for what we hope will become a new Bandon tradition!
You have free articles remaining.
Neal Davis
Greater Bandon Association