Sue Powrie recently wrote about Trump defacing our American flag with copies that have his big orange face superimposed over the stars and stripes. I also find this offensive, especially considering his condemnation of athletes who have 'taken a knee' during the national anthem — athletes who say they do so not out of disrespect for the flag, but to express their sorrow and outrage at police brutality, a brutality directed disproportionately at Black people.
Trump's use of our flag with his face on it is not only tacky, tasteless and disrespectful, it is also illegal. United States legal code for use and display of our flag, Section 8, subsection G: "The flag should never have placed upon it, nor any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature."
However, when you consider the list of crimes committed by Trump, this flag defacement is comparatively small potatoes. Topping the long list is his catering to the petroleum industry when the best science says we need to be shutting down gas and coal in favor of sustainable sun and wind energy, right now, if humans want to have a liveable future on this planet.
There's the thousands of COVID-19 deaths caused by his negligence and default of the presidential duty to protect the American people. There's the many thousands of documented lies he has told; there's his treasonous faith in whatever Putin says over and above our own intelligence agencies; there's his fomenting of hatred and violence to the point that we no longer have two main parties of differing philosophies, but two parties in such warlike opposition that there is no longer much, if any, measured communication.
This is only the beginning of a long list. There is no way this country could survive four more years of Trump's chaos and corruption.
Bonnie Joyce
Myrtle Point
