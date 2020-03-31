Dear Southern Coos Health District board members,
I find it deeply disturbing that our local hospital is, once again, without a CEO. My concern is particularly intense at this time as the world faces a pandemic.
I have questions that I hope you can answer to help me understand your rationale for this decision.
1. Did Ms. Fine do anything unlawful while performing her job?
2. Did Ms. Fine treat staff unfairly or inappropriately while performing her duties? If so were these instances addressed by the Board? Were they mitigated?
3. Were any criticisms of Ms. Fine's management style addressed by the Board. Were those concerns mitigated?
4. Did the Board fail to perform its fiduciary duties?
5. Was the Board aware of any failure to perform their duties?
I realize the word "transparency" is little more than a buzz word these days and that I may never get the true story, but I sincerely want to understand the facts. Without understanding your decision, I cannot state that I have confidence in your oversight of the hospital. Right now, more than ever perhaps, I want to be confident that our medical community is there for me. I ask you to help me understand your decision.
Nancy K. Koontz
Bandon
