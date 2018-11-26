On Saturday’s Night of 10,000 Lights, Bandon’s Community Christmas Tree glowed. The live tree that was planted at the Visitor Center parking lot this spring is the result of a partnership between the Greater Bandon Association, Bandon’s Chamber of Commerce, the City of Bandon and private investors from our community.
Kevin Shaw spearheaded the effort, beginning with securing a financial commitment from Bandon’s Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Bandon Association for part of the live tree’s cost and transportation. GBA then established a fund that resulted in over $3,000 in donations.
Contributors included David Hisel, Ken and Suzy Thornton, David Loehr, Helen Thompson, Peggy Backholm, Jim and Rae Seeley, Jeffrey and Randi Malloy, Summer and Matt Whitmer, Julie Miller, Kevin and Tara Shaw, Nicole Malloy, Janet Ashikaga, Larry and Shiela Langanberg, Bruce and Billie Sturdivant, Joseph Bain and Anthony Zunino and Jami Gallagher.
Once in Bandon, the live tree was transplanted at the Visitor Center by crews from the City of Bandon. As a result, the community will longer have to cut down a majestic tree and haul it into town for the three to four weeks that it is on display during the holidays.
Harv Schubothe
Greater Bandon Association
Bandon