Today I was forwarded a copy of the Register newspaper from New Haven Connecticut, specifically the Obituary Page (s), in this case now pages plural. I lived near New Haven while in High School and worked at Yale University in the Branford College Dining Hall, so I know what the town is like, and what it feels like.
Today as a result of the COVID-19 virus situation, the obits are eight pages deep, taking that 129,585 to a shockingly much lower number, and rising.
Are people in Oregon paying attention? There is a great question.
I go over to McKay's in Bandon (not inside) and there are people going about their daily lives as if there is no problem at all.
Head over to Ray's Food Place in Bandon and it appears that all the employees are masked and wear gloves. I haven't been in McKay's for over seven weeks now so I cannot comment personally, but my neighbor went over in the last few days at a pre-prescribed hour reserved for elderly folks and said it looked like a zoo, just full of people and not one client with a mask OR gloves.
There has been no conversation here locally that I'm aware of discussing organized testing on any scale other than if someone is exhibiting symptoms and/or is elderly and immune system deficient, from one older American Veteran, COPD sufferer with immune weakness ...
If you don't care enough about your own family to wear a mask and gloves then at least have the respect for everyone else to pay attention to science and/or in this case the lack of testing information and make an effort to allow others to be protected.
We are told that a second wave of this virus, much like in 1918, will hit America with a serious vengeance, perhaps affecting as many as 60% of all Americans.
Maybe some don't think this is real, or important, but from my vantage point, common sense must prevail.
After all, your schools are CLOSED for some odd reason.
Your beach access, at least on 11th Street at Coquille Point is closed for some odd reason.
So how about you allow some of the older and certainly our school age children the opportunity to grow up and scream to the high heavens about their FREEDOM like many are now. Certainly they deserve this much.
Stay safe and sound.
Alec Berfield
Bandon
