The Bandon Veterans of Foreign Wars Frank C High Medal of Honor Post 3440 is alive and well. Our doors opened on the 15th of June and enjoyed karaoke and a great dinner on the 19th. As a reminder our doors open at 2 p.m. daily and we are open to the public. We uphold the COVID-19 requirements for your safety and the safety of our staff.
We support our veterans! We also support our modern-day warriors. Every Friday from 4 to 6 we physically show our support by standing on the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and state Highway 42S displaying our great flag. This Friday event has happened for over 15 years without missing a Friday. This too is open to the public. Many civilians and their families have joined us. Just show up, we will supply the flags.
My wife Deborah and I had the opportunity to take homeless veterans from Bryan's home on a catfish fishing trip. The only complaint from them and us was the wind would not cooperate and it was hot. All in all they are ready to go again. Great comradeship and some nice flat heads and blues.
The city has found it necessary to cancel all Fourth of July activities. As Commander of your VFW, I will not stand by and not recognize this important day. As Memorial Day activities were canceled, your VFW, American Legion and the Bandon Veterans Honor Guard celebrated this solemn event with full military honors for our deceased veterans. This can be seen on the VFW Facebook page.
On the Fourth of July we will drive-through our city with decorated cars, trucks and motorcycles showing our pride for this nation and celebrate its independence. Join us at noon on Saturday the Fourth of July at the VFW parking lot on 42S and Bates Road. At that time we will give you the do's and don'ts and the route. Please no political advertisements of any kind. For more information you can call Royce Kelley, Commander at 541-294-5995.
After a long stand down because of the COVID-19, we held our normally scheduled monthly meeting. Elections for the upcoming year were held. Joe Addair has held the position of quartermaster for more than 15 years and has held our great post together with many stumbling blocks on the way. Chief Master Sergeant Joe Addair from all of us veterans — thank you. Our new Quartermaster is Marine Combat Veteran Preston Wayte. We welcomed Preston and and his lovely wife Cheryl to the Post this past year. I will be replaced by Tom Goss. Tom is a lifetime member of this community and will do a fantastic job. Joe and I will still be active in the Post but we had to stand down because of health reasons. I close by thanking all of you for supporting the VFW and thank you for covering my 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In