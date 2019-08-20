A double celebration occurred at Bandon's VFW Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post 3440 on Saturday Aug. 10. First on the agenda was the celebration of our American Legion Post 26's 100th birthday, which occurred on Aug. 13. The Legion's Adjutant Gary Sands opened the celebration with a talk on the achievements of Post 26 over the past 100 years.
Before closing Gary mentioned the signing of Senate Bill S504 on July 30. This bill allows all military personnel who served from Dec. 7 of 1941 to date to be eligible to join the American Legion. If you would like to join or would like more information please call Gary Sands at 541-260-4517 or Royce Kelley at 541-294-5995.
On Monday, Aug. 5, at the City Council meeting, Joe Q. Addair was awarded Volunteer of the Month for August. Aug. 10 was the presentation to Joe, with the VFW Medal of Commendation and followed with a commendation certificate.
In 2003, Joe took it upon himself to bring back the Bandon VFW from the brink of closure. He found the post was deeply in debt. He has spent the majority of his time serving the VFW as quartermaster, volunteering, most of the last 16 years at that job. With his leadership abilities from being Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and endless dedication to the veterans and the community. The Bandon VFW Post today is the largest and best functioning on the Oregon coast. The most important thing is what he has done for the community by restoring the integrity of the VFW. Thank you Joe for all that you have done.
Royce Kelley is commander of the VFW Medal of Honor Post 3440 in Bandon.