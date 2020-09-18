Did you know that Coastal Harvest Food Bank in Bandon has been around for many years? Do you know it has a thrift store on 11th Street at the corner of Fillmore (or Rosa Road, changes names there)? Do you know the thrift store helps pay for groceries for needy families and individuals? Do you know to support the store they accept donations in cash and check, and take in bottles and cans that have redemption value? Do you know that the wonderful McKay's Market gives a refund to Coastal Harvest for all the receipts brought to the food bank?
So, you can shop at the thrift store, get great bargains and bring McKay's receipts in as well as cans and bottles. It’s easy. I and friends and neighbors are supporting this wonderful nonprofit agency. Please join us.
Jim Giambrone, Jr.
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In