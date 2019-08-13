The Weather Channel, big supporter of climate change, let the truth be known on a show on their channel.
The show, "Secrets of the Earth," season 2, episode 8, "The Death of the Planet," is an hour-long show and this episode was about all the ways our planet could come to an end.
They talked about volcanic eruptions, nuclear bombs, gamma rays, asteroids, comets, meteors, etc.
Then toward the end of the show, they talked about the fact that the Sun is getting bigger and hotter. They stated this is why the Earth is getting warmer.
The Weather Channel has let the truth be known!
Ben Swinford
