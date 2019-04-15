The class of 2023 wants to express their heartfelt thanks to the amazing Bandon community! On April 6, this years 8th grade students and their parents held the annual Triple Threat fundraiser. Our goal was simple: wash cars, collect cans and sell baked goodies to raise the money needed to plan and implement a memorable celebration for these students as they transition to high school. Although the rain and wind forced us to cancel the car washing portion of the event, this amazing community snickered at the weather and overwhelmingly showed their support for our great Bandon students with can donations and bake sale purchases that far exceeded our expectations!
Special thanks to: McKay's Market for allowing us to use the breezeway space for the bake sale, Napa for offering the parking lot for a car wash, Bandon Community Youth Center for offering shelter from the storm as we sorted can donations, Rawsome Juice and Smoothies for donating delicious vegan and gluten-free treats, Pastries & Pizza for an abundant donation of cookies, Haley Green for donating some of the prettiest and tastiest cupcakes I have ever seen, Bain Insurance and Ty Hess of Snap-On Tools in Brookings for generous cash donations, and Bandon Western World and Coffee Break for helping us get the word out.
Of course, we also want to recognize the 8th grade class who showed up and worked hard, parents who worked and donated to the event, local businesses throughout the city who allowed us to advertise in their storefront windows and last but never least, the entire Bandon community. Being a part of this Bandon community is truly a blessing.
Paula McMillen
Bandon