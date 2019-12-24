The Greater Bandon Association wants to thank those that braved the cold and rainy weather to participate in the fourth-annual Bandon Christmas Lights Parade. Coastal Mist won the first-place award for best decorated entry and is donating their cash prize for the purchase of a trophy that will recognize the top prize winner in future Christmas Lights Parades. Coos Forest Protective Association was the runner up while Cody Calton Trucking and Coquille’s Cub Scouts Pack #314 shared the other cash prizes.
The big trucks are always popular entries in the Christmas Lights Parade entries and THL Logging and Big Foot Stump Grinders were no exceptions to that this year. Other entries featured Bandon Beach Auto and the bicyclists and unicyclists from Bandon Coffee Café. GBA would also like to thank Bandon Inn for escorting the parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
You have free articles remaining.
Harv Schubothe
Greater Bandon Association