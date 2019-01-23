My name is Angela Cardas. I am a 1994 graduate of Bandon High School, COO of a local light manufacturing business (Cardas Audio), Chamber of Commerce President and mother of a third grader at Ocean Crest Elementary School. I am writing to express my full support for the hotel that the Keiser family proposes to build at Coquille Point.
My family and I live just a few blocks from this location, and believe it will be a wonderful addition to the neighborhood. The architectural renderings we've seen are beautiful, and deftly blend classic and modern design in a way that will mesh perfectly with the homes in its immediate vicinity. I look forward to sipping a coffee in the cafe, while the rain and whipping winds remain on the other side of the glass.
Opponents to this idea seem to believe that this “battle" is between building something, or not. The true end result will be a beautiful building that exceeds all standards that have been handed to them, replacing a decrepit, crooked, eyesore with something new and beneficial. As a full time working mother in this community, I know MANY people that are for the installation of a new facility at this location. Please do not mistake their silence for opposition. Many people my age simply think that this is an obvious benefit to the town and assume that the city will approve the plans. However, I know that they underestimate the sheer number of people in this town with plenty of free time on their hands to hound our local officials and others involved in this process, making themselves a true “vocal minority.”
Through Bandon Dunes, the Keisers have proven themselves to be excellent stewards of the land, ethical business people, and extraordinarily generous, especially with our youth. All of which is in addition to the positive economic impact the resort itself has had on our area. There is no reason to doubt that the hotel at Coquille Point will continue and in fact expand on this tradition. With the “Gorman Hotel” and “Three Gables” restaurant (demolished at the request of the City) gone, the area has already opened up pleasing views from 11th street. Please allow the the current backwoods bunker to go and be replaced with a structure that will align more with the vision of a stylish and forward thinking community that I know that we are.
Angela Cardas
Bandon