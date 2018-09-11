Just a note to say that Carter's Nursery in Port Orford is closing its doors to the public as of Sept. 13.
We would like to thank all of you who have supported us since 2005, both financially and emotionally, both here at home and at the Farmer's Markets in Bandon, and Coos Bay, we were a part of for so many years. We are not moving and will stay in our present home as long as we can, nestled up here among the trees, visiting and enjoying retirement with family and friends in our beautiful, coastal town, along with doing volunteer work to help make our counties a better, more prosperous place for all.
Also, a special thanks to Amy Moss Strong and the Bandon Western World and The World newspapers for their support of us over the years.
Gary Carter and Kimberly James
Port Orford