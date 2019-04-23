My name is Edie Jurgenson and I am running for a seat on the Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors.
I am a Registered Nurse and I have a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. I have been a nurse for 40 years and have a wide expanse of knowledge in all types of nursing that includes 20 plus years in management, 16 of those years were here at Southern Coos Hospital.
My strengths include extensive knowledge regarding the hospital budget process, EMTALA (Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act) laws (which are laws that govern how hospitals transfer patients to other healthcare providers), admission procedures, especially how that relates to getting paid by Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance payors, and I am very familiar with the Swing Bed program and how important those admissions are to help grow our bottom line. I understand the electronic health care record process and have used three different EHR’s extensively during my time at the hospital.
I believe the most important attribute I would bring to the Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors for our community hospital is my healthcare experience. Healthcare experience does matter so please vote for me on May 21.
Edie Jurgenson, RN BSN
Bandon