I enlisted in the Air Force toward the end of the Vietnam war. I knew I wouldn’t be sent to the front lines, but as a medic there was a possibility that I could be placed in harm’s way. I understood the risk.
To the dedicated staff at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center: The majority of those of us in the health care field seek employment in this industry because at some level, we want to help improve the lives of others. This applies to every aspect, whether it is Environmental Services, Food Services, Clerical, Materials, Administration, Finance, Nursing, IT, Quality and anyone else I may have forgotten. We often are unaware of the risks we will encounter.
As we wait for COVID-19 to arrive on our doorstep, every single one of you have put the needs of the hospital and the safety of our patients at the forefront of your concern. I have not been faced with one question of “what about me?” or “I don’t want to be around people that could expose me to this.” I have only heard “How can we keep our patients and community safe?” or “How can I help with our financial viability during this time?”
What I have observed is our employees stretching themselves in ways they hadn’t thought possible, preparing for a surge in COVID-19 patients. I have witnessed employees volunteering to go home on standby. It has not been necessary to send anyone home against their will. They are prepared and willing to fight this war with COVID-19 on behalf of this precious community of Bandon, without ever knowing what they signed up for when they accepted an offer of employment.
To the Community of Bandon: There has been much turmoil surrounding Southern Coos Health District recently. I don’t want that to detract from the heart and quality of the staff we have working here. I have read opinions in a variety of forums that the hospital is in chaos, that there is a lack of trust in the quality of care we provide.
Our employees range from generational residents of Bandon and the southern Oregon coast, to transplants from all areas of the U.S. What every one of them has in common is not only compassion and heart for the members of this community, but also that our staff are some of the most highly skilled employees I have ever had the opportunity to work with.
Just as I am extremely lucky to have this team to work with, the community of Bandon can rest assured they are in the best possible hands during this crisis. Your present and future health and safety is why all of us are here.
In Health,
Debi Ellis
Acting CEO, Southern Coos Hospital
