The day with the most light is the day we fight. This year, Bandon held its first Alzheimer’s event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research. Mayor Mary Schamehorn proclaimed June 21, 2019 as Alzheimer’s Awareness Day in Bandon.
With the help and support of Pacific View Assisted Living & Memory Care, your local team held “The Coastal Memory Walk and BBQ to Remember.” The team received great support from our community from the mayor and city manager all the way to students who helped make it a fun event. We’d like to thank each of you for your involvement and support.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to:
• Pacific View and wonderful staff for caring for those who are living with “the long good-bye,” for hosting our events, and providing the food and entertainment for our BBQ to Remember
•Oregon State University Extension for banners, printing, sound system and Arresting Alzheimer’s community classes
• Shayla Carpenter from Day by Day Fitness for donating her morning for a delightful warm-up to the walk
• Amy Moss Strong from Bandon Western World for taking photos and bringing awareness to the day’s events
• Sara Michael from the Bandon Library who created a fantastic display for Alzheimer’s, dementia and brain health
• Denny Dyke of “Circles in the Sand” and his team for drawing a circle just for this event, including a pathway and memory/dedication circle that was the highlight for many of the walkers
•The Bandon Inn, which offered free lattes that morning to those who walked
• The Minute Café, which donated a portion of their proceeds that day
• Bandon Brewing Company, which donated a portion of their proceeds that evening
Special thanks goes to those who rolled up their sleeves for set up and tear down, especially the Niemann Family. This group traveled from out of state to participate in our first Alzheimer’s Awareness Day to honor their sister at the Memory Care Center of Pacific View.
We would also like to thank those businesses and individuals who donated items for the silent auction or placed donation tins at their sites. Your efforts for this community make our town such a special place to live. Our first ever Alzheimer’s Longest Day event raised over $5,000 for Alzheimer’s research. Thank you all for helping make our first Alzheimer’s Awareness Day a great success!
Your local Longest Day team
Mary Evans, chairman
Kim Hicks, Pacific View Assisted Living & Memory Care
Stephanie Polizzi, Oregon State University Extension
Carolyn Potts Metzker