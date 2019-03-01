I am writing to convey my appreciation for all of the volunteers and contributors to the recent Crab Fest held at the Old Town Marketplace in Bandon.
It was extremely well organized and brought more than 350 people and children to the event. It benefits the Bandon Historical Society Museum this year. There also was a 50/50 ticket sale that benefits foster children so they can enjoy some special events.
The food was wonderful. It included a whole crab, pasta salad, rolls, dessert and a choice of wine, beer, cocktails and soft drinks or water. Children ate free and they had a wonderful time. There were games for them, face paint and free macaroni and cheese and hot dogs.
It took an incredible amount of work to put this event on with such efficiency. There were two different bands and the music was wonderful. The group responsible for this event intends to have this event next year to benefit another organization or group. I hope more of you will investigate this coming event next year and support it wholeheartedly. I am looking forward to it.
Carol Cyphers
Coquile