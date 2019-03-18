Ruthie Painter, Executive Director of the Bandon Chamber of Commerce has resigned. People have expressed their disbelief, citing her refreshing approach-ability, professionalism and optimism. Although not recognized at the General Meeting, there was heartfelt support for Ms. Painter and the sentiment Bandon has suffered a profound loss.
Board officers Miller and Zunino acknowledged needing to address public perception of the Chamber. “Grumblings about us being exclusionary” painted a less than desirable public image apparently created during past tenures. This was followed with implications that sincere efforts to gain the trust of those who have felt disenfranchised, would occur. “I deal in facts” signaled the Chamber is now going to be responsive to public input. Planning processes, described as currently being “a discussion topic," indicate a blank slate, waiting to be filled with yet unidentified needs and potential solutions.
If the board intends to transparently address this important issue of inclusion, who can better fill this void than the merchants, consumers and residents of Bandon? We are once again presented with the opportunity to address what Bandon wants from its Chamber. Now is the time to restructure the present business model to provide for organized, objective and inclusive growth for our community.
During this transition, an organizational development assessment needs to be undertaken with neutral and well-trained individuals to accurately and objectively determine:
• The true identity of the community
• What is going right and wrong with the Chamber.
• The desires of consumers, existing and potential merchants.
• Organizational values forming a mission statement to serve as a Chamber guideline .
• Measurable short and long term goals and objectives, established with public input.
• A viable and sustainable action plan representing a unified community.
• Accountability measured through progress checks and results reports.
• An ongoing venue for input through a collaborative advisory committee including but not limited to the Port Authority, Greater Bandon Association, small and large employers, single proprietorships, health care providers, hotel/motel/entertainment establishments, faith based organizations, nonprofits providing services to the underserved and disadvantaged and others who can keep the Chamber abreast of the voice of the people.
The time for lofty rhetoric and frontpage photo opportunities is long gone. A Bandon Chamber of Commerce which encouraged representation of Bandon as a whole is essential. A new system MUST be put into place with leadership which will embrace change and support its change agents.
Susan DeSalvatore
Bandon