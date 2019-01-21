For the past 20 years it has been my honor and pleasure to work with the Keiser family through my position with KemperSports, which has allowed me to be involved in a number of Keiser initiatives, including the creation and operation of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. I can personally attest to the commitment of the Keisers to the communities in which they have worked and in their unselfish support of the triple-bottom-line concept of Community, Conservation, and Economy.
For the past seven years I have served as Executive Director of the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance (WRCA) and have been very involved in supporting triple bottom line initiatives on Oregon’s South Coast, bringing funding assistance to projects unrelated to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort yet funded by proceeds from Bandon Dunes. In that role I have learned about the pressing needs of the South Coast region in a wide range of matters relating to health, housing, education, working landscapes and seascapes, and economic challenges. Among those learnings is that the direct and indirect economic impact of visitation and tourism has grown to nearly 25 percent of the economy in the region.
Having been a resident of Bandon now for seven years, I have also become involved in the Oregon Community Foundation, Oregon’s Regional Solutions Advisory Council, the South Coast Development Council, Greater Bandon Association’s Economic Development Committee and other programs. All of this involvement is to help identify the most effective ways to leverage the funds from Bandon Dunes to positively impact the most pressing needs in our region. As an example, WRCA through the Gorse Action Group worked closely with USF&W in the past year to co-fund the removal of gorse on Coquille Point and prepare a program to prevent its regrowth.
To quote Mike Keiser, “The South Coast of Oregon is one of a kind - 100 miles of largely undeveloped coastal, primeval landscapes. Let’s preserve it, restore it when necessary, and pay for it with clean tourism.” Bandon Beach Hotel is an example of increasing economic development from clean tourism through improvement to an already existing use. That is what has been done at Bandon Dunes, replacing a gorse-choked and unproductive former working landscape with an environmentally friendly, now world famous golf resort. Bandon Beach Hotel has an opportunity to become another example of Mr. Keiser’s vision.
Jim Seeley
Bandon South Jetty Resident