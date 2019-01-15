I would like to respond to David Hellmann’s Letter to the Editor Dec. 29, 2018, regarding the Bandon Beach Motel replacement project.
I think that we all agree that the existing motel situated on a prime piece of real estate is, at best, an eyesore. This proposed project would enhance the area and provide much-needed revenue to the city, restaurants, retailers, not to mention opportunities of employment. Tourism is the main industry of Bandon. Tourist dollars help to pay everyday expenses, repairs and improvements for our community.
Let’s also keep in mind that this is a small project and not a strip shopping mall. This developer is experienced, reputable, has respected community input and responded back with responsible revisions. We are all concerned about the environment and this project appears to be on-point with those concerns. The developer would not have progressed this far in the design process without addressing financial, construction and engineering issues. New projects have to make economic sense for the owner as well as for the citizens of Bandon.
In my book, this project is a win-win!
This is an opportunity to make a difference. Just think how nice it would be for all of the bike riders, runners, walkers, residents and tourists alike to stop for by for a cup of coffee and/or meal at the new cafe. That’s called community building and isn’t that what we all want?
Mr. Hellmann, you will still be able to take your walk along the beach below. And when you look up, you will seen an attractive, environmentally sensitive project that we can all be proud of.
Think of the greater good for all of us, for now and the future.
Lon Copelin
Bandon