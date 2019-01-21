My name is Marie Simonds and my husband Jeff and I are local Bandon residents who have lived in the area for 15 years. Jeff and I are both active volunteers, engaged in civic work for the betterment of Bandon, particularly for our youth. I am a proud member of the Bandon School Board and organizer of a Harbor Lights Middle School Parent-Teacher Group to support our middle school. Both Jeff and I are dedicated coaches for multiple sports and age groups. Our family volunteers serving meals during the holidays and our sons are the recipients of a Patriotic Citizens Award for their work collecting donations for the Bandon VFW.
The reason we moved to Bandon 15 years ago was for the opportunity to work for The Keiser Family and Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. Jeff started his Bandon Dunes career as a seasonal staff member and is now the Director of Resort Operations. For the past seven years, I have worked as the Executive Assistant and now Program Manager at Wild Rivers Coast Alliance. I have the privilege of interfacing with our South Coast communities to grant funds made available by the Keiser Family and Bandon Dunes Golf Resort for projects adhering to the triple bottom line (conservation, community and economic development). The ability for Jeff and me to grow our careers has afforded our family the opportunity to stay in Bandon and be engaged members of the community.
As an active community member, I support the proposed Bandon Beach Hotel as the kind of development that will continue to enhance Bandon’s economic prosperity and community offerings. This project meets the rules as set forth by the City of Bandon and does not request any exemptions or variances. Please approve the Bandon Beach Hotel project and encourage this kind of responsible development and investment in Bandon’s future. I look forward to continuing to work in both a professional and civic capacity to make Bandon a better place to live, work and visit.
Marie Simonds
Bandon