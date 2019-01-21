This letter is to support the proposed Bandon Beach Hotel project by Steere Bandon Associates.
Prior to making the enormous decision to relocate to Bandon and acquiring Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant, our research of the community, past, present and future was very important in our decision process. In other words, we did our homework and we were excited about this new chapter personally and professionally.
We felt there was a population here that understood the need for growth in several areas: business, housing, hotel, and the emphasis needed to “attract growth in tourism throughout the year” in an effort to sustain and grow the financial security of the town and population.
Often we hear to our dismay that some local businesses and especially residents literally say “I wish the tourists would go home," “we don’t need more growth," “you don’t need the golfers." They couldn’t be further from the truth!
We, along with a large majority of our guests from out of town absolutely want to see more growth and higher end hotel options. We’ve grown our business through tourism and for that reason alone, we highly support the hotel venture. If there’s no place to stay, no one will visit.
This project is pivotal to the growth of Bandon for a number of reasons.
• It offers a nice hotel with a café along the coast with outstanding views of our beautiful beach. We currently do not have a hotel of this caliber facing the beach.
• “Heads in Beds equal Butts in Seats” to restaurants in the area. If these customers are willing to stay at a higher quality hotel, they are willing to eat at more upscale restaurants like Alloro.
• This group has worked hard to play by the rules, work with the community and develop a quality product.
• Income. This alone is a no-brainer. More income provides more services.
• If this opportunity is supplanted by members of the community and some in government that have little to no vision, are unfriendly to business growth, and wish not to have visitors in Bandon spending money, we will lose the ability to attract more opportunities like this one.
We hope in the next few years we see a substantial shift in the thinking of many here, and that tourism will become the critical growth expansion plan for this lovely town. We should be looking at attracting business, not driving them away.
Susan Hayes, Chef/Owner
David Hayes, GM/Owner
Alloro Wine Bar and Restaurant
Bandon