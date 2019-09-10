I love this first picture, taken in October of 1965, during a fire in the red cedar log deck at Rogge Lumber Co. mill south of town. Fighting the blaze, which resulted in $1,000 worth of damage to the logs, were firemen Lyle Hall, left, and Fred Moore (co-owner of M&L Grocery).
The article, which accompanied one of the photos shot that day, said most of the better logs were pulled out of the deck in time to save them; only scrubby logs were destroyed.
Fire spread north into the gorse, but did not cause any other damage.
The second photo was taken in late September of 1962 as members of the Bandon Lions Club prepare for their annual Beef Barbecue during the Cranberry Festival.
Chief barbecuer Myron Spady, in hole, is preparing to bring out some of the 235 pounds of beef that had been cooking in the huge pit, which was six feet deep, eight feet long and four feet wide. Helping barbecue the meat were four members of the local Boy Scout Troop, Jerry Calame, Bill Wehner, Mike Spady and David Berry. In later years, instead of the pit being in the middle of the park, it was up behind the Chamber of Commerce booth closer to the parking lot.
The man standing behind the pile of dirt is Al Froland (one time port manager and owner of La Kris Motel), and I think the little girl would have been his youngest daughter, Kristy. Kneeling alongside Myron is Ernie Wehner (long-time owner of Bandon Wayside Motel), and the man standing, with the apron on, is either Ralph Goedker or Ray Bates. I took the picture, but that was 57 years ago, so I am just not sure.
The third picture, taken during the Saturday Street Sale in 1975, features photographer Lionel Berryhill and an unidentified woman enjoying the photography exhibit.
I was particularly interested in a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation warning motorists of the gridlock through Reedsport on the Labor Day weekend, because of a "traffic change," or something like that.
What it amounted to is that Reedsport opted to try the controversial "Road Diet," which reduced traffic to two lanes .... and it did not work out too well. Apparently traffic was backed up at the traffic lights to the point that an ODOT spokesman said they would probably have flaggers in Reedsport to help move the traffic through town.
It was suggested that Bandon officials keep an eye on the Road Diet through Reedsport.
And we did, and it made us even more determined than ever NOT to allow Bandon to be the next guinea pig. It's hard enough to pull out of the side streets with four lanes; can you imagine how hard it would be with only two?
Reedsport is a perfect example!
My question to fellow Dish TV users, have you been having a lot of trouble lately with your signal? My signal has been pixelating for a few weeks, but at least I could still watch my programs, including Oregon football. But on Sunday, it has been alternating between "local channels interrupted" to "weather related signal loss." But it all means the same thing: no TV.
I finally called Dish support, and they can't send anyone out to look at my situation until Thursday ... between the hours of noon and 5. Hopefully I can access Netflix or Amazon Prime, but I am not even sure about that.
For this "privilege," I pay $109 a month ... and I don't even have HBO or Showtime; just two receivers and a video recorder. Probably time to see if Spectrum is available in my neighborhood, which it wasn't when I first subscribed to Dish 10 years ago.
The bright side is that at least my computer still functions ....
I see by a posting on the window at Raven's shop in the Wheelhouse mall that Richard Stillwagon will be moving his rum tasting room to a new location soon. He's been in the front of the Continuum building for well over a year.
What a special treat it was to attend the Skylar Grey concert Friday night, presented by the Bandon Showcase at the Sprague Theater. Skylar is not only a well-known singer songwriter, with a large following, but she also happens to be the daughter of Candace Kreitlow of Bandon and the step-daughter of Pete Bauer.
The concert had been sold out for weeks, so I know there were a lot of people who would loved to have heard her that simply weren't able to buy tickets.
Also joining Skylar on stage during the concert were her mother, who sang with her and provided accompaniment on her harp for one number, and her fiance Elliott Taylor, who sang his first single "Let It Out" which he produced and wrote with Skylar.
She has a gorgeous voice and is talented on multiple instruments, which made the concert even more special for the appreciative audience.
If you've always wanted to learn more about the Bandon Fire of 1936, you may want to attend the free program at the Bandon History Museum on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. Jim Proehl will be showing slides taken before and after the Fire, while I tell the story. We are also inviting Fire survivors to join us and share their stories. This is always one of the most popular programs that we offer each year, and even if you've seen it before, there is always new information to be shared.
Next month, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m., Jim and I will be telling the story of the Columbus Day Storm, which struck the Pacific Northwest on Oct. 12, 1962. Unfortunately, we have not been able to find the negatives of the many photos I took that day, but he has scanned in the photos that were in the Western World to share with the audience. And I wrote many stories about the event, including what happened to Pacific High School .... only hours after students were sent home early.
We will also be asking the audience to share their stories of the storm, which did between $3 billion and $5 billion in property damage to areas from northernmost California to southern British Columbia, and resulted in 50 deaths.
According to printed accounts, gusts at Cape Blanco's Coast Guard station measured wind speeds at over 145 miles an hour, with some estimates putting the wind speeds there at over 170 miles an hour.
Oregon experienced the full brunt of the typhoon and suffered more damage than any other state.
Believe me, it is something I hope never to experience again. But for an hour, I will try to relive it for those who may not have experienced it or did and want to share their stories.