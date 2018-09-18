I know I've shared the first picture before, but I have learned more information about Gene Bifano, which is fun to share. Actually, Bill Smith emailed me this week to see if I remembered anything about this little market ... and I did.
Bill and I both remember being bused across the highway from Ocean Crest every year at Christmastime where Mr. Bifano played Santa for us children.
Gene Bifano leased the small store and motel from Ed Rauschert in 1941, later buying and enlarging it. He was still in business when he died at age 63 on Jan. 1, 1956. Born in Italy, he immigrated to the United States at age 29, came to Bandon in 1930 and worked as a janitor for the Bank of Bandon. He then started a shoeshine business, which he operated until the Fire of 1936. He then built a small shop, which was later a barbershop on Second Street (in the 1950s). I believe the barbershop was operated by Jim Scott Sr. and later by Carl Williams, before the building was torn down to make way for what is now the Second Street Gallery-Coastal Mist complex.
Today, the motel-market is the site of Umpqua Bank, and across the street you can see the service station where Banner Bank is now located. The McKay's Market sign is just visible over the top of the school bus. I am assuming this photo was taken in the 1950s.
Bill has his own memory of an incident when he was in the third grade. "I used to stop by there and get a candy bar on the way home when we lived down across from Orcutt's Market (later Bandon Food Center, Ray's Sentry Market and now the building owned by Larry Hardin which houses Brian Vick's antique business). I still have a VERY guilty conscience about what I did there. One day, I didn't have a nickel, and stuck the Hershey bar in my pocket without paying for it. I remember looking back several times at Mr. Bifano, before I committed the dirty deed. That incident still haunts me to this day. I wish I knew if he had any kids; I would like to pay them for the darn candy bar," said Smith.
I am surprised Bill stills remembers that, but knowing Mr. Bifano he probably saw him take it, but he was a generous guy who loved kids and probably pretended to look the other way.
Those were the good ole' days ....
The second picture was taken in 1961 of the Bandon Home & School Club officers. From left are Mary Capps, Pearl Jenkins, Lucy Wallace, Norma Tucker, an unidentified woman and Fannie Hopson. Hopefully someone will recognize the woman I can't ID and jog my memory.
The third picture is Forrest Norton, when he was a CETA (Comprehensive Employment and Training Act) employee at the Port of Bandon in 1980. Forrest's father, Forrest "Nort" Norton Sr., was assistant fire chief at the time of the Bandon Fire. His mother, Norma Miller Norton (later Robertson), was a much loved member of St. John's Episcopal Church for many years.
* * *
Speaking of St. John's Church, they are celebrating their 125th anniversary (Quasquicentennial) with a special program Saturday (Sept. 22) at the church, with Jim Proehl and I taking part in the program on behalf of the Bandon Historical Society. The program will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church, and is open to the public.
I will be sharing photos from my collection of events that have taken place during the last 50 years, when my family was active in the church. Jim will talk about what Bandon looked like in the late 1800s and early 1900s, also sharing old photos.
The church is located at 795 Franklin Avenue SW, behind Bandon High School.
* * *
I was interested in a letter to the editor in Sunday's Oregonian, and after I read it, I saw that it was written by Bandon's own Dayton Turner, who graduated from high school here in 1959. His parents, Bob and Amy, worked for my family at Western World for many years.
Dayton left Bandon to work in the sports department of the Oregon Journal, and although he retired years ago, he still pens an occasional letter to the public forum.
His comment on the Portland State University shooting ends: "If he didn't bring a gun, this would never have happened, whether or not the officers were armed. When you play with guns there is always a chance that bad can come from it."
The story, of course, is that the recently armed PSU officers shot and killed a man, who was trying to break up a fight, although they were unaware of the circumstances. He had a gun in a holster, but while trying to break up the fight, the gun fell onto the sidewalk, and it was when he picked it up, that he was shot by the officers. One article said that when the officers ordered him to drop the gun (having no idea who were the good guys and who were the bad guys), he did not immediately do so. Hence Dayton's comments.
* * *
Speaking of guns, Forrest Simpson is closing his shop, FCS Protection Services, located at the corner of Rosa Road (Fillmore) and 11th Street, as he plans to travel.
Apparently he had been thinking about closing for some time, but the latest incident (last month) when several men smashed their way into his shop through a glass door and stole six or seven rifles made the decision a bit easier. To my knowledge they were never apprehended.
At one time, Forrest was an officer with the Bandon Police Department, and is a knowledgeable firearms expert.
* * *
Darrin Quillen posted on his Facebook that his father, Jerry Quillen, who graduated from BHS in 1961, had passed away on Sept. 15 after battling a brain tumor for the last few months.
Sorry to hear that ....
* * *
In my account of the 50-year class reunion of the Class of 1968, I forgot to mention that classmate Kathy Calame was also there. I also said that Sonny Querry attended, but what I didn't realize is that he was a member of the Class of 1967. I was afraid I'd forget someone because I was doing it all from memory ... and I had graduated 10 years earlier.
* * *
It was cool to read about the Silversea Cruise Line ship that docked in Coos Bay last week, with a load of golfers bound for Bandon Dunes Golf Resort and at least one other area course.