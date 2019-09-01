The first picture I am sharing this week features Beach Junction Market, south of Bandon, when it was a very thriving business under the ownership of Dona and Ernie Luther. The negatives were not dated, but my guess is this was probably taken in the late 1970s. Before the Luthers bought Beach Junction Market, it was owned by Harv and Eunice Calame. I am not sure who owns the building today, but it is closed up, even though for some time there had been a restaurant, a beauty shop and other small businesses there.
I have chosen the second photo for two reasons: one so people could see what that area of town used to look like, but even more important because the Fillmore-Highway 101 intersection is one of the most dangerous in town.
This accident occurred in July of 1977 as a former Bandon man, who had moved to Oakland, Ore., tried to pull out of south Fillmore, but because vehicles were parked along the highway beside Old City Hall Fish & Chips (formerly the City Hall and now Bandon's History Museum), his view was blocked and he pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man from Crescent City. There were a total of five people in the two vehicles, but fortunately no one was injured.
I am not sure who the fireman is that is washing the fuel off the road, but behind him I can see Bandon Police Officer Ron Turner writing in his notebook. The building at the far left, with the sign Antiques, is now Bandon Mercantile, and next to it, which was Lighthouse Real Estate in those days, is The Laurel. The large building was the Coast Lumber Yard, which has since been torn down.
Back to the dangerous intersection .... apparently the white diagonal grids on the east side of Fillmore at the intersection mean that you can't pull into them, so even though it doesn't make sense, you need to remain close to the center line whether you are planning to go straight head, turn left, or turn right. Unfortunately, many of us pull as far right as we can so that we can make a right turn before the light turns green and adds even more confusion to the intersection. A friend of mine was doing just that a couple of months ago when a woman from Roseburg turned right at the same time and crashed into my friend's car. Had that been the previous day, that would have been me involved in the accident as I have always felt it was safest to pull as far to the right as possible when you plan to turn right. But apparently the law says differently.
I have brought it to the attention of the same state highway engineers, who are working on the pedestrian light for Ninth Street, to see if they might reconsider that configuration. Even if you do obey the law, and remain close to the center line, there is nothing to guarantee that just as you begin to turn right, someone doesn't pull up alongside of you with the same idea,
I actually searched through the driver's manual and could find no mention of those white grids, but I guess people are expected to know that they are not to pull into them.
All I can say about that intersection is .... be careful.
I love this third picture, but again I do not have a date. It is Kevin Murray being photographed by a Western World photographer (probably me) after he has landed this beauty in the river. Ironically, he is standing in front of what was the Western World office during the late 1960s and '70s, and is now the produce section of McKay's Market. Kevin is Chief Operating Officer with McKay's Markets, and he and his wife, Lisa, opened the Human Bean on the parking lot of the Bandon McKay's in 2004. Another Bandon High graduate, Bill Caldwell, is the CEO of McKay's.
* * *
In the last several weeks, we lost four Bandon High School graduates, including long-time Bandon resident Dick Mason (class of '60), Kathy Metzger Tacchini of Central Point (Class of '62) and Gary Potterf, 65, of Independence, who was in the Class of 1973. In May I ran a picture of Mr. Peanut talking to a little boy in front of Erdman's City Market in 1960, and the little boy was Gary Potterf (son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Potterf).
Dick Mason's wife, Donna Thorn Mason, is a member of the Bandon History Museum board of directors, and her sister, Linda, arrived this week from her home in Washington state to spend time with her.
Kathy, 75, who worked for the Veterans' Administration in the Medford area for years, and her husband Mike visited the Bandon area often, according to a classmate.
Several weeks ago, Phyllis Pullen Stevens, 88, died at her home in Powers. She was a member of the BHS Class of 1949, and was the aunt of Reg and Gary Pullen of Bandon and a sister to their late father, Bill Pullen.
* * *
Mary Capps, who celebrated her 95th birthday with a big open house at her Ocean Drive home Aug. 17, fell Wednesday and fractured her left hip. Her daughter, Maud Capps, said her mother is in Bay Area Hospital, but may be getting out Tuesday. Maud said she is already walking and is doing amazingly well.
* * *
It's not often that you get run over by your own vehicle, but that is what happened to Bandon Chamber President Anthony Zunino, owner of Freedom Graphics and the head of the Cranberry Festival.
Anthony waited for his children to go to bed the other night when he decided to go out into the garage after midnight and work on his vehicle. After getting it running, he decided he needed to tweak something, so he put it in park, and got beneath it. But something happened to take it out of park, and it started backing up with him beneath it. He ended up with a broken scapula (shoulder blade) on his right side, and 88 stitches in the area of his left ear. His farm truck was nearby, so he was able to drive himself to Southern Coos Hospital, where he said he received excellent care in the emergency room. His arm is now in a sling, which, as he pointed out, is something that he definitely did not need as he moves into full gear for the Cranberry Festival, Sept. 12-15.
But he admits ... it could have been worse. All I can say is thank heavens it wasn't!
* * *
Fred Carleton said his office got a text from me recently which said: "I need you to help me get some gift cards at the store today, let me know if you can do that right away and also let you know the denominations because there is a sharp decline. Let me know a good number that I can text you on from my private cell line for more details about this. And it was signed Mayor Mary Schamehorn.
I immediately posted on Facebook to let people know that once again I have been hacked. A warning to people: never send money, gift cards or anything else unless you absolutely know that it is legitimate. I learned that a Bandon woman had recently been notified that she had won a prize, but in order to collect it she had to send $2,000 to the sender, and "of course she would get it all back."
She did send the money, and she got nothing in return. Scammers continue to prey on older people, and obviously they are successful often enough to make it worth their while.
* * *
I saw a Facebook post that said the band Hookah Stew would be playing at Lloyd's on Saturday evening, Sept. 14, at 9 p.m., which is Cranberry weekend. All I know is what I read .....