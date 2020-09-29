The first picture I am sharing is of the S.S. Alvarado, a ship owned by Moore Mill and Lumber Co., which went aground north of Coos Bay in a storm in March of 1945.
In this photo, probably taken in the 1930s, the ship is being guided into port by the tug Klihyam. This is also a good view of the lighthouse and the lighthouse keepers' home. The captain and his crew of 31 men were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, but not without difficulty.
The ship was valued at a quarter of a million dollars, and carried cargo worth about $45,000.
An article in Western World reads: "The Coast Guard had difficulty in removing the crew. Several attempts were made to shoot a line aboard for the purpose of using a breeches buoy but the wind was so strong the line wouldn't hold. One life boat filled with crew members capsized in leaving the ship and the men crawled aboard a life raft and were brought to shore. The Bandon Coast Guard, under command of Arthur Dobney, participated with crews of the Coos Bay station in effecting the rescue."
Art Dobney was the father of Portland attorney Claudia Dobney Powers and her brother, Mike Dobney, both of whom have moved back to Bandon with their spouses.
According to Ernie Osborne's book Wooden Ships and Master Craftsmen, The tug Klihyam was built by J.H. Price of Bandon in 1908 as a replacement for the tug Triumph. In 1938, the Klihyam, under Captain Grant Evans, and the Port of Bandon, under Captain Martin Guchee, were taken over by the Federal government for use in the Aleutian Islands during World War II. The two Bandon tugs were instrumental in saving a large merchant ship loaded with supplies. The two captains were the first civilians cited for meritorious service in the Aleutians.
On Sept. 28, 1958, under the ownership of Sause Brothers, the tug Klihyam was towing a barge out of the Siuslaw River it struck a rock near the entrance, was rammed by a tug which was trying to assist her, and sank.
The second photo was taken in June of 1975 of the readerboard sign on the Western Auto store (now Bandon Ace Hardware). I believe Don Arvold owned it at the time, but I am not positive. The other side of the sign said "No street parking from here to city limits."
When the City Council prohibited parking along the highway, Arvold and several other merchants in the area protested the loss of parking, but those who weighed in on the side of safety eventually prevailed and the "no parking" signs were put up. At the same time that the highway was widened and the parking removed, a flashing light and stop sign were installed at the intersection of Highways 101 and 42 by state high department crews, which gave Highway 101 traffic the right-of-way and called for Highway 42 traffic to stop as they approached town.
The third picture was taken in August of 1965 as members of the K&W Peewee baseball team present their retiring coach Tom Gant with a golf shirt as a gift. Although the boys were not identified in the paper, I know that Bruce Capps is the tall one in the back, and Jack Haga is standing to the left of the coach, and I believe Gary Neal is next to Jack. My guess is that the boy to the right of the coach is his son, Gary. Other members of the team were Rocky Miner, Mike and Kerry Mooso, Joe Minor, Tony Bork, Loren Stevens, Russ Fraser, John Prahar, Scott Sutherland and Loren Leach.
This picture was taken over 55 years ago ... and today Tom Gant, who is 91, continues to play a lot of golf.
* * *
A long-time member of the Southern Coos Hospital District board of directors, Carol Acklin has resigned. Acklin recounted what had occurred with the board some months ago when three of the five members voted to fire the CEO Amy Fine. Neither Acklin nor former board member Tom Bedell (who resigned after the firing) knew about the motion to fire Fine until the night of the meeting. As a result three complaints were filed through the Oregon Ethics Commission against the three board members. The Commission took up the issue and handed down their decision as of last week.
"As it turned out, the entire board was included by the Ethics Commission and we were all sanctioned and will be given a 'letter of education,' Since I was not involved in any way and I told the State that, they said it didn't matter as I was in attendance at the meeting where this occurred," Acklin said.
"I decided that I did not want to continue serving with a board that I no longer trusted nor respected, so submitted by resignation effective immediately," said Acklin.
"I thank all the readers of the reports that I have been sending since 2011 and I will just encapsulate this meeting. Things are basically the same; we have admitted no Covid-19 cases yet, the hospital is hiring a few new Medicare providers and our days cash on hand has improved to 54.6 days," she said.
The board minutes indicated that Dr. Noel Pense, DO, will be returning to Southern Coos effective Nov. 1 as Hospitalist, and will be available eight days a month in the clinic.
* * *
The latest update from the City's planning department indicated they remain busy with construction applications and general inquiries from the public.
Year to date the Planning Department has received 98 applications, including 25 for single-family dwellings, which is on trend for the last four years.
In order to devote more time to processing applications for property inside the city limits, the city has temporarily suspended activity on most applications from outside the city limits, many of which are in the Sunset City Addition, where some owners are attempting to divide their property into smaller lots, but are unable to do that without the guarantee of city water.
The council discussed the issue recently and felt that applications within the city must take precedence over those outside the city.
Dana Nichols, planning manager, said "As the construction season fades with the approaching rainy weather, the Planning Department will ramp up work on improvements to our permitting process through a series of code updates, procedural changes, and increased community engagement. We will also be working with state and county partners to clarify and enhance our development process for properties within the Urban Growth Boundary, but outside the city limits," said Nichols, referring primarily to properties in the Sunset City south of the city limits along Beach Loop.
* * *
Athough plans are still progressing for the pedestrian light at Ninth Street, after talking with the state, we agreed that the work be postponed until spring because ODOT has to obtain easements for an ADA ramp project, and the city needs to obtain easements for the pedestrian light, so we felt it best to let the state obtain both easements.
* * *
On his weekly radio talk shop, Bandon resident Rob Taylor indicated that a peaceful protest would be held on the Coos Bay Boardwalk Saturday, Oct. 3, with Patriot Prayer spokesman Joey Gibson as the main speaker. Following that they plan to have what he described as a Trump Train at 2 p.m., and added that "no butt heads need show up."
* * *
I have been advised by a reader that Oregon offers online voter registration. People can register by mail in Oregon by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local elections officer. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer. Election date is Nov. 3, and the deadline to register online, postmarked or in person is Oct. 13.
The deadline for ballots to reach the elections officer is Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 is the last day ballots can be mailed.
Oregonians vote by mail. Ballot drop box sites are open 18 to 20 days before Election Day.
A county elections department spokesman said they would begin mailing the Nov. 3 ballots around Oct. 15.
* * *
Seven candidates have filed for city offices: Mary Schamehorn and Nancy Evans, for mayor; and Patrick Salandro, Robin Boyan, Geoff Smith, Brian Vick and Geri Procetto for three open council seats. Vick and Procetto are incumbents, and Salandro is a member of the Bandon Planning Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission. I do know that Geoff Smith owns By-The-Sea Gardens, but I am sorry I have not met Robin Boyan.
Amy Moss Strong has asked each of us for a comprehensive statement about our background and why we are running for office, which is due Oct. 1, so be watching for that to appear in a Saturday issue of Western World, which is part of The World each week, both in print and on line.
Or, I am sure that most of the candidates have a personal Facebook page and that is always a good place to learn more about them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In