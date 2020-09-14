I have chosen to share the first photo since there essentially isn't much of a Cranberry Festival this year, but it doesn't hurt to remember all the great festivals of past years.
This picture was taken in 1962, the year the late Carole Cameron was crowned queen. This is the float of Careen Pierce's first grade, and it is titled "Bandon's Paradise Kittens Love Cranberries." It is headed east down Second Street in front of what was then Capps Motor Co. (about where Broken Anchor is now), and you can see the Bandon Theater next to it.
I chose the second picture because it is so frighteningly similar to what we are seeing daily in the local papers and on the news as fires spread across Oregon and California, resulting in a loss of life, and the destruction of thousands of homes and businesses.
This picture is what remained of Queen Anne Cottages on Beach Loop after the Bandon Fire of 1936. The small sign at the bottom points south to Natureland, which was one miles down the road. Built by the John Dornath family, Natureland survived the Fire, and the large home, which once was surrounded by smaller cottages, still stands today.
The third photo was taken in February of 1975 of the Bandon School District teachers basketball team. In the back row, from left, are Tom Lasswell, Lyle Wolle, Dick Handley, Will McCreery, Chris Gorchels, Dennis Lindahl and Jim Cowan; in front, from left, are Mike McArthur, Mickey Hurley, Keith Yager, Jeff Richards and Dan Moody. I do know that Dennis and Jeff both live in the Coos Bay-North Bend area, while Mickey, Jim and Dick are still in Bandon.
Not sure how many games they won, but I know they had a lot of fun.
* * *
The story about the resignation of State Fire Marshal Jim Walker had new meaning for me Sunday afternoon when I learned that it was the same Jim Walker who was a star athlete at Gold Beach High School when I was covering sports for the local paper. He is a member of the pioneer Walker family from Pistol River and got his start in the fire service here in Bandon with the Coos Forest Protective Association.
Jim had been the State Fire Marshal since 2014, and apparently in an effort to save money, the governor's office had put his department under the auspices of the Oregon State Police.
After his sudden resignation Saturday, he explained what happened in a lengthy article in the Salem paper Sunday. He said that one of his employees was worried about a relative who lived in the Santiam Canyon where four people have died since the Beachie Creek Fire roared through last Monday night.
Walker said his deputies often have to search for people who have been burned or killed by fire, and he said it is hard on them. Friday, he volunteered to conduct the search himself. That night he was placed on paid leave by OSP Supt. Travis Hampton. In his resignation the next day, Walker said: "I can't in good faith work in a system that's non-supportive to what I see as needing to be provided to our firefighters on the ground."
Fire Chief Lanny Boston was extremely upset about the chain of events, and said Walker was well respected in fire department circles around the state. "I do not think this is over yet; I hope the h... not. The two offices should be separate. I hope that when things calm down a lot of my brothers and sisters will stand up for what is right. Politics, money, power and friends tend to make things go sideways, so in these times I will not venture a guess on the outcome," said Boston.
* * *
The big news last week was the 350-acre fire that burned along North Bank Road Tuesday, eight miles northeast of Bandon, destroying a yurt on the property of Candace Kreitlow and Pete Bauer, threatening homes and causing a number of people to evacuate.
The conditions that day were reminiscent of the Bandon Fire of 1936: hot (reached 95 in town), strong east winds and low humidity.
As the fire was in the county, it was under the direction of the Coos Forest Protective Association, with assistance from a crew of Bandon firefighters, and trucks and crews from most fire departments in the county, large and small.
Bandon Fire Chief Lanny Boston said it was a humbling experience, and he learned a lot about wildfires that morning. "It blew up, and in four hours, it had grown to 300 acres," Boston told me. "It was a good learning experience for everyone .... including me. I've never quite seen what I saw out there that morning."
He said it was even harder to fight than gorse would have been, because most gorse is on flat terrain, but this fire burned up the hill and into the canyons, which made it much harder to battle, even though gorse burns hotter.
He said the outcome could have been much different had it not been for the helicopters who arrived on scene. "They were able to see from the air where the fire was spreading and could drop water where it was needed. If we had not had the air support, it could have gone clear to the sea," said Boston, explaining that it could have traveled down the river and out to the ocean in the vicinity of Bandon Dunes and Bullards Beach State Park.
He credited the homeowners as part of the reason that no homes burned. "They had done a good job of maintaining that defensible space around their homes, keeping brush away, and they did not have cedar shakes for siding or cedar roofs," said Boston, who has been chief of the local department for 45 years.
I do understand that people were concerned about the lack of factual information that was coming out of the fire on that day.
Our city manager routinely posted on the City's Facebook page with whatever information he could glean from our police chief, who was helping to direct traffic, or from a CB radio operator out of Gold Beach.
In situations like this, the Coos County Sheriff needs to appoint a Public Information Officer, who would be on site and provide other agencies and the public with the latest information about possible evacuations, etc., every hour or so. If that information had been forthcoming, it would have immediately been posted to our Facebook page. As it was our city manager posted right up to 3 a.m. with the information that he was able to obtain.
At least one local resident pointed out the number of elderly people who do not have smart phones nor do they have access to Facebook or use a computer. She felt that it might have been good for the city to let people know what was happening with the tsunami warning siren. Others have told me that they cannot hear what is being said, so I am not sure that it wouldn't have generated more concern if people saw the smoke and did not know what was being said. But we all need to do better, and this is a good opportunity for the city and the county to work together to prepare for the next emergency.
It really shouldn't matter whether this was inside or outside the city limits. As we so often hear: we are all in this together. And that was certainly the case Tuesday. We are all Bandonians, and we need to do everything possible to make sure that we provide as much assistance and up-do-date information as humanly possible.
* * *
Former resident Jerry Calame posted on Facebook one day last week: "Tonight my daughter Sonja Calame Herbold, my son Steve Calame, myself and my ex-wife and the kids' mother, Marie Berry Calame, lost our houses to a massive fire in Phoenix, Oregon. Reports are saying 1,000 houses and lots of businesses are gone. Most got out with almost nothing, particularly those like Sonja who were caught up helping others," said Calame.
* * *
The chairmen of the annual holiday meals, Eric and Colleen Wiesel, let me know this week that they won't be having the Holidays Meals on either Thanksgiving or Christmas this year.
"Holiday Meals has lovingly provided meals to the Bandon community every Thanksgiving and Christmas for over 25 years. These meals are produced by volunteers, many of whom are elderly, to promote the fellowship, health and well-being of our community. We are facing an unprecedented time with COVID-19, and we have concluded with great sadness that there is no safe and effective way to produce our meal and still ensure the protection and health of our volunteers and community. We will miss serving each of you, but your health and our community's strength is what matters most."
Certainly sad to hear this, but I completely understand ....
* * *
Also don't forget, if you haven't sent your ballot in, please take it to City Hall as it is too late to mail it as the election is over at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. I urge you to support ballot measures 6-179 and 6-180.
