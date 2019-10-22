I'm not sure when this first picture was taken, but I am guessing it was in the 1920s. According to Dow Beckham's book, the Roosevelt Highway (later Highway 101) came into the business section from the south on Oregon Avenue (now the highway coming down the hill and onto Chicago Avenue). "The state of Oregon made improvements on Second Street to lead the highway east out of town. The state agreed to provide $6,000 toward the project."
This arch would probably have been on the east side of Chicago Avenue, and contains mileage information for Coquille (18 miles); Marshfield (now Coos Bay), 37 miles; Roseburg, 88 miles, and Myrtle Point, 27 miles.
The service station below the arch later became Capps Motor Company's station after the Fire of 1936, and today is the site of the Bandon Visitor Center and Chamber of Commerce office.
The second photo shows long-time Western Bank manager Cecil Kemp and his son, Bob, after what appears to be a pretty successful fishing trip. This photo was taken in April of 1968. Their boat was on the back of Cecil's pickup, and I am pretty sure the photo was taken in front of the Western World office (now home of The Cobbler's Bench) because I can see the lumber stacked on the Moore Mill lot in the background (which is now the gravel lot at the east end of Second Street and across from the Old Town Marketplace).
The third photo was taken in November of 1957, a few months after Robert L. Ray and his wife Phyllis opened Ray's Pharmacy in the Dahl building on the north side of Second Street, next to Boone's Hardware, barely visible at left, and Kaping's Florist. These buildings are now owned by Lynn Davies and her daughter, Jessica Markham Brink, and house a number of different businesses.
The Western World article about Bob and Phyllis moving to Bandon said they had four children: Robert 10, Martha 9, Chris 8, and Stephen 6. He was a former Portland druggist.
They later opened their business across Second Street in the building that now houses Winter River Books.
* * *
Several of my faithful readers pointed out that the picture of the barge going under the Bullards Bridge was backwards, which apparently happened when I was scanning the negative. So if you thought the mill was on the wrong side of the photo, you were right. Unfortunately I have no idea where the negative is or I would re-scan it. But when you're talking around 30,000 negatives, it would be literally like finding a needle in a haystack. This is a photo that ran several weeks ago in my column.
* * *
Hopefully we have been able to reach most of the residents, who own property in the City of Bandon, but in case you did not see the Facebook posts and other attempts to notify people, the bottom line is that there was a mistake on the property tax statements that you received last week in the mail and you should not pay your taxes until after you receive a corrected statement. A staff member incorrectly certified the bonds resulting in slightly higher tax bills on the City of Bandon bond portion of the statement.
The county will be reissuing corrected statements, but it may not happen until sometime after the first of November, but still in time for people to receive the 2 percent discount for paying by Nov. 15.
I know that a number of you probably paid your taxes the day you received your statement, and I am not sure whether a refund will be issued or a credit given on next year's taxes, but as soon as we receive the information from the county, we will let people know.
* * *
I saw a post last week indicating that Linda Markham, widow of Don Markham, a very successful Bandon High School football coach, had died. I do not know the details, nor where she was living, but the post generated a lot of very positive comments about Linda and how she related to the football players and the community. Her husband was a brother of the late Chuck Markham.
* * *
By now I am sure most of you have received your ballots in the mail, and I hope that those of you who are city of Bandon customers have had a chance to read the comprehensive Q&A which accompanied your last utility bill and was printed on the front page of the Bandon Western World. It explains in detail the critical need for the passage of the general obligation bond for the water and sewer systems.
If the bond passes, the assessment for the first couple of years will be 56 cents a thousand, increasing over the life of the 20-year bond to 77 cents.
The improvements at the water and sewer plants are aimed at helping to ensure that the City can continue to provide an adequate supply of clean water for drinking, fire protection and other domestic purposes, and helping ensure that the City can continue to treat its sewage and protect the river, estuary, and bay for fishing, crabbing and other recreational activities.
The council wants to keep the costs to residents as low as possible, and feels that everyone who lives or own property in Bandon should share in the cost of the needed improvements. Even residents who do not have City water and sewer to their homes benefit from these improvements in a myriad of ways, including fire protection and the use of public facilities.
We all benefit from a sewer plant that discharges clean effluent and does not pollute the Coquille River.
I am urging people to vote yes on ballot measure 6-173.
* * *
Sprague Theater Manager Jeff Norris has announced that the first in a series of movies will be shown at the theater on Thursday night, Oct. 31, beginning at 7 p.m. A special Halloween short will be shown along with the Bette Midler movie, Hocus Pocus. Special holiday pricing is 10 and under, free; 11-18, $3; 60 plus, $4, and all others, $5.
Jeff says they have purchased a popcorn machine to add to the theater ambience.
* * *
"Help guide the fate of the Oregon Coast" is the theme of a special meeting to be held in Bandon Friday, Nov. 1, at The Barn from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A press release advises that "The Oregon Coastal Management Program wants to hear from you. OCMP, a division of Oregon's DLCD, is undergoing strategic planning that will guide the program's work over the next five years. This process is an opportunity for groups and concerned residents to advocate for strengthening protections relative to 9 categories: Wetlands, Coastal Hazards, Public Access, Marine Debris, Cumulative and Secondary Impacts, Special Area Management Planning, Ocean and Great Lakes Resources, Energy and Government Facility Siting and Aquaculture."
In addition to the one scheduled for Bandon, the second interactive workshop is set for Lincoln City on Friday, Nov. 8.
Robert Bailey, retired Coastal Program Manager for DLCD, will be the facilitator.