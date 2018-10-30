I love this first picture, even though I am not exactly sure when it was taken. But I do know where. I would guess the photographer was standing in front of what is now the Masonic Building (The Cobblers Bench and Spirit of Oregon), looking east down Second Street.
My car guy said these are all pre-war vintage vehicles, so I am guessing this was taken sometime in the 1940s and was some kind of a military parade. In the top left corner you can see just a few letters of The Minute Cafe sign, and next to that The Golden Rule building, which is now the Continuum Center. Next to the Golden Rule, built right after the Fire of 1936 by the Norton family, is Haga's Groceries and Meats, which later became Croxall & Perry Grocery, and is now owned by the Dave Elliott family.
It's hard to read the signs on the south side of the street, but I believe I can see Elmer Gant's clothing store, about where Winter River Books is now, as well as a sign for a Cafe.
The second photo is a bit "newer" as it was taken uptown in 1970 of a couple who were riding their bicycles around the world. They are standing in front of the cleaners, which was operated for many years by Ron and Gladys Larsen. Next to it, as you look south down the highway, is the service station (on the corner of 101 and 11th), which is now the site of Banner Bank.. Across 11th street is the complex that I believe was owned by Gene Bifano, which was later torn down and is now the home of Umpqua Bank.
Each week I try to post at least one picture with people in it, and this week I have three buddies at a golf tournament at the local nine-hole course, Mick Van Blocklin, John Sample and at right, long-time wrestling coach Mickey Hurley. This photo was taken in 1977. I heard recently that Coach Hurley is now a resident of Pacific View and I'm sure he and Pete Goodbrod are having fun talking about the success of Tiger sports teams of past years ... and decades.
* * *
It's been a long time since the death of one of our own has hit the community like the sudden death of Hiemer Kiefer, 62, who was loved by so many who knew him and his wife, Joanie.
Hiemer (whose real name was Darrell) was raised in Bandon with his six brothers and sisters who were well known for their athletic abilities and their tight-knit family. He and Joanie raised their two children, Robie and Erin, in Bandon and continued to make this their home, both working many years for the Bandon School District.
We understand Hiemer was looking forward to retirement, which makes his death even sadder, if that is possible. There have been many posts from former classmates and friends all remembering Hiemer, who died too young from an apparent heart attack on Oct. 14.
My heart goes out to Joanie and the Kiefer family.
* * *
People continue to circulate unsigned "information" about the proposed pool, with the latest found in the post office. It was titled "Are you aware that TONS of CEMENT (in huge letters) could be dumped in City Park?"
Among the misinformation is that "a 100,000 square foot building that could be running loud machinery day and night would be included in this plan."
I have tried repeatedly to clarify that they are not contemplating a building anywhere near that large.
It is important to point out that this is being orchestrated by several people who live close to City Park, including one man who earlier called a meeting in the library meeting room.
I will share some good advice that I read in Ann Landers column this week: "A wise person once told me that the way to ruin today is to spend it worrying about what 'might' happen tomorrow."
* * *
Now that we have received our ballots, it's time once again to try to explain the City of Bandon's Measure 6-172.
A "yes" vote means that the city's charter would be amended to say that before the city could ever spend one dime of taxpayer money to operate or maintain a swimming pool, it would require a vote of the people (to change the charter restriction).
A no vote means you do not want to change the charter.
* * *
I saw on Facebook last week that a former Bandon resident, Matt DePaolo, 30, son of Linda DePaolo, was critically injured in an ATV accident in Glendale, AZ., last Monday a short distance away from his ATV shop while he was test driving an ATV following some engine modifications. His future father-in-law was killed in the accident, and Matt suffered a number of broken bones and a head injury when it rolled multiple times. Barry Winters, who is close friends of the family, has been receiving updates from Linda, who said that Matt was still on life support, and they weren't sure the extent of his brain injury. On Wednesday, he underwent a seven-hour surgery. In addition to 10 broken ribs and numerous other injuries, he suffered multiple punctures of both lungs.
Matt is a 2006 graduate of Bandon High School and has many friends in the community, all hoping for his speedy recovery. People can address cards to him at Room 9, South Tower ICU Unit, Banner Hospital, 55th and Thunderbird, Glendale, Az., 85306.
* * *
I don't know the details except that the Bandon Historical Society recently received a letter about a signage change at 465 Second Street SE, which is the address of the Shell service station on the west side of the highway, not far from the museum.
Owned by Carson-Davis Oil Company, who also owns the Chevron at the top of the hill, the Shell station has requested permission to "rebrand it from a Shell to a Chevron station."
The question that we are all asking is: does that mean there will be two Chevron stations in Bandon or will the one at the top of the hill be rebranded ... or?
I will try to find out next week and keep you posted.
* * *
Now that Mike Keiser has announced plans to build a new motel at Coquille Point in accordance with local planning regulations, the people who have been leasing the Bandon Beach Motel are liquidating everything (bedding, dishware, cutlery, mini refrigerators and furniture) in a sale slated for Nov. 2-4. A Facebook post indicated the motel will close Oct. 31 and will eventually be torn down to make way for the new motel.
* * *
Barry Winters and Jodi Van Leuven hosted a great 95th birthday party for his mother, Edith Winters, Saturday at the VFW Hall, which was well attended by friends and family, including her other son, Dan Winters. Edith is amazing and many beautiful photographs were taken of her throughout the afternoon. I shared one on my Facebook page, which drew many positive comments about how great she looks. And they were right!