I love this first picture, even though I am not exactly sure when it was taken. But I do know where. I would guess the photographer was standing in front of what is now the Masonic Building (The Cobbler's Bench and Spirit of Oregon), looking east down Second Street.
My car guy said these are all pre-war vintage vehicles, so I am guessing this was taken sometime in the 1940s and was some kind of a military parade. In the top left corner you can see just a few letters of The Minute Cafe sign, and next to that The Golden Rule building, which is now the Continuum Center. Next to the Golden Rule, built right after the Fire of 1936 by the Norton family, is Haga's Groceries and Meats, which later became Croxall & Perry Grocery, and is now owned by the Dave Elliott family. On the same side of the street is Erdman's City Market, now the shuttered Lloyd's Cafe building.
It's hard to read the signs on the south side of the street, but I believe I can see Elmer Gant's clothing store, about where Winter River Books is now, as well as a sign for a Cafe. I think the big building at the east end of the street, on the south side, is the Arcade Garden Tavern.
The second photo is a bit "newer" as it was taken uptown in 1970 of a couple who were riding their bicycles around the world. They are standing in front of the cleaners, which was operated for many years by Ron and Gladys Larsen. Next to it, as you look south down the highway, is the service station (on the corner of 101 and 11th), which is now the site of Banner Bank.. Across 11th street is the complex that I believe was owned by Gene Bifano, which was later torn down and is now the home of Umpqua Bank.
I chose the third picture, which was taken inside the West Coast Telephone Co. office at Oregon Avenue and 8th Street in 1965, because of the collection of "new, modern phones."
While looking through the old Western Worlds, I came across an ad in May of 1937 for West Coast Telephone Company, who were advertising their "special Sunday rates for long distance telephone calls and reduced person-to-person rates after 7 every evening."
It said: "By telephone, you can travel 50 miles for 45 cents; 100 miles for 60 cents; 250 miles for $1.15; 500 miles for $1.90; 1,000 miles for $3.25 and 2,000 miles for $6."
These were three-minute day station-to-station rates; night rates which applied from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. were about 40 percent lower than day rates.
* * *
It's been a long time since the death of one of our own has hit the community like the sudden death of Hiemer Kiefer, 62, who was loved by so many who knew him and his wife, Joanie.
Hiemer (whose real name was Darrell) was raised in Bandon with his six brothers and sisters who were well known for their athletic abilities and their tight-knit family. He and Joanie raised their two children, Robie and Erin, in Bandon and continued to make this their home, both working many years for the Bandon School District.
We understand Hiemer was looking forward to retirement, which makes his death even sadder, if that is possible. There have been many posts from former classmates and friends all remembering Hiemer, who died too young from an apparent heart attack on Oct. 14.
My heart goes out to Joanie and the Kiefer family.
* * *
People continue to circulate unsigned "information" about the proposed pool, with the latest found in the post office. It was titled "Are you aware that TONS of CEMENT (in huge letters) could be dumped in City Park?"
Among the misinformation is that "a 100,000 square foot building that could be running loud machinery day and night would be included in this plan."
I have tried repeatedly to clarify that they are not contemplating a building anywhere near that large. Unfortunately, in one of the letters that was put out by a former member of the pool committee, that is the figure she used. She told me later it was supposed to be 10,000 square feet. I have corrected it several times in my column.
At the end of the sheet, they gave Council President Madeline Seymour's phone number, along with a number for City Manager Robert Mawson and my email address.
Unfortunately, Madeline was in California dealing with the sudden death of her only brother ... when she began receiving phone calls, which she did not understand as she had neither seen or heard about the group's latest unsigned attempt to stop any consideration of building a pool in City Park.
Neighbors, who are not involved in this effort, have received phone calls from those who are, urging them to sign petitions, etc.
It is important to point out that this is being orchestrated by several people who live on the fringe of City Park, including one man who earlier called a meeting in the library meeting room.
I will share some good advice that I read in Ann Landers column this week: "A wise person once told me that the way to ruin today is to spend it worrying about what 'might' happen tomorrow."
* * *
Now that we have received our ballots, it's time once again to try to explain the City of Bandon's Measure 6-172.
A "yes" vote means that the city's charter would be amended to say that before the city could ever spend one dime of taxpayer money to operate or maintain a swimming pool, it would require a vote of the people (to change the charter restriction).
A no vote means you do not want to change the charter.
My fear is that if and when the pool is built, that sometime in the distant future, if the funds weren't there to maintain it, people would put pressure on the city council to keep it open. The city simply does not have the revenue, and if the charter amendment passes, all a council would have to say is "we can't spend money on a pool as it is restricted by our charter." That is why I am urging a "yes" vote.
I know it's confusing and all I can say is I did not have anything to do with writing the question that appears on your ballot... or it would have been worded differently.
The full text of all the measures on the ballot are explained on a separate sheet that accompanies your ballot. And it explains Bandon's measure in a way that is easily understood (wish I could take credit for that, but I can't).
Neither result is going to determine whether or not a pool is built.
* * *
As far as other people or measures on the ballot, I urge people to vote for Coos County Commissioner John Sweet, Knute Buehler for governor and to vote "no" on Measure 6-168 (repeal of North Bay Urban Renewal Plan amendments).
* * *
A fun evening is planned for the museum Thursday night, and if you haven't purchased your $10 ticket yet, you may want to contact Gail at the museum. The museum will be open from 5 to 8 for the combined social mixer and historical conversation with "the experts."
As far as I know, I am one of those who will be sharing my history stories to people that night, along with other "natives" like Reg Pullen and those who have studied history, like museum president Jim Proehl.
It should be a great evening, and is something new for the museum.
* * *
I understand that the boat that experienced trouble on the bar while coming into Bandon Thursday morning to purchase something at a parts house was built by an 80-year-old man, who along with one other man, was headed south from Charleston on a trip to Mexico.
The boat looked more like a giant floating house than a boat, and the operator is extremely fortunate that the only thing he lost was a small lifeboat that ended upside down on the rocks on the North Jetty.
Wayne Butler, captain of the Mis Chief, was among those who went to his aid, along with an unidentified vessel who helped tow the boat out of the hazardous area of the bar where it was reportedly in danger of capsizing.
* * *
People in Powers are grieving this weekend for the 28-year-old man, Thomas Wagner, who was killed in a car crash on Highway 42 Saturday afternoon. Tom was a 2008 graduate of Powers High School and was related to the Kalb family, whom I knew well.
Unfortunately, speed and alcohol by Wagner are being investigated as probable causes of the crash. Two other young people in his pickup were taken to the hospital, as well as the driver of the pickup that he struck ... a 44-year-old man from Roseburg. Bandon police were among those who assisted at the scene.