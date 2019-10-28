The first picture I am sharing was taken in July of 1981 during the filming of a Budweiser Clydesdale commercial on the Bandon beach.
An article in Western World explains that "a Clydesdale horse named 'Baron' his mate 'Shona' and a crew of 30 production people spent three days on the Bandon beach last week filming a commercial for Budweiser Light beer.
"Hundreds of Bandon residents and visitors lined the bluff and walked the beaches as they watched the filming ... with 12 Coos County people used in the television commercial. A Bandon woman, Lena Schultz, who is well known for her equestrian knowledge, was one of several riders who stood by on their mounts to 'head off' the Clydesdale in case he decided that running down the shoreline was not all that much fun."
The huge animal was said to be one of the top Clydesdales in the world. He was brought to the area from St. Louis, Mo., and had never been by the sea, according to Hazel Colgrove, who played a role in promoting the local beach. The horse weighed 1900 pounds and stood 16 hands high.
After three days the crews headed to Siltcoos to complete their filming in the sand dunes before returning to California.
If memory serves me, this was the second time a Budweiser commercial was filmed on the beach because I seem to remember that at one point the horse got loose and raced up onto Beach Loop Drive, which caused quite a stir before he was retrieved. I do not find that information in this article, but I clearly remember that it happened. I was also down on the beach to take this picture and a number of others during the filming.
I remember the second picture like it was yesterday, even though it was 47 years ago ... (April of 1972) during a crab feed sponsored at the local airport by the Bandon Aero Club.
This single-engine aircraft crashed into the thick gorse at the south end of the runway as it was leaving the crab feed. The Portland man, who was piloting the plane, was accompanied by his wife and their 11-year-old daughter. In the article that I wrote about the accident, I said that the Portland family probably owed their lives to the thick cover of Irish Gorse into which their plane crashed, just a few feet off the end of the runway.
We were all enjoying our crab dinner when the plane took off, and all sat in horrified silence as we watched it crash into the gorse. We ran out to see if we could help, although the plane was deep in the gorse and it took people with chain saws and axes 30 minutes before they could cut a trail through the gorse to reach the wreckage of the Cessna 170. Aero club member and pilot Lowell Meyer was the first person to reach the plane, with City of Bandon employee Don Pierce close behind.
The pilot had yelled to us that they needed an ambulance as his wife and daughter were injured. Both she and her daughter were released from the hospital several days later, with the daughter treated for a broken arm and the wife suffering a wrenched back.
A boom truck, owned by Robertson's Sand and Gravel and operated by Earl Robertson, lifted the wrecked plane out of the gorse the following week.
At that point I had never flown, even in a small plane, but my date that day was Jim Wilson, manager of Coos-Curry Electric and a pilot. He had promised to take me flying as soon as the crab feed was over. After all the excitement was over, he turned to me and said, "are you ready to go up?" I said, "are you crazy?" But he convinced me that if I didn't go up that day I might never fly, and he was right. But I can assure you that after witnessing that plane diving headlong into the gorse, I was a bit nervous. I have never been a huge fan of flying but when I think of the great places I have been (like Hawaii four times), I'm glad he was able to talk me into flying that day.
The third photo was taken during the Cranberry Coronation in September of 1973. Pictured are Rocky Kistner, crown bearer, and Maria Stadelman, flower girl, leading the 1972 queen Michelle Goodbrod, and her escort, Wayne Stolz, onto the stage. Later that evening, Mary Luther was crowed Cranberry Queen.
In the picture I can see Dale Terp and in the row behind him, Tom Rock seated next to Jeff Hess.
* * *
I did not realize until I looked at my ballot last week that the only thing on there besides the city's bond issue (measure 6-173) was an election for members of a county transportation board, about which I had read nothing.
I am just hoping that the people of Bandon will support this much-needed bond issue, which is necessary to maintain our sewer and water systems.
As most of you know, the City Council has not had rate-setting authority since the approval of a citizen-initiated charter amendment in 1995, and although we have asked the voters to return that authority to the council at least twice, we have not been successful. That has made it very difficult to set the rates for our water, sewer and electric systems. As a result we passed emergency rate increases several months ago after it appeared that we would be about $400,000 short of balancing the water and sewer budgets. We have been sued by a Bandon man, Rob Taylor. What happens next to our utilities will depend largely on what happens with the bond issue and the lawsuit.
At the recent Utilities Commission meeting, there was a lot of discussion as to what alternatives the city might take if the bond issue is turned down and the emergency rate increase was overturned.
Options could range from continuing to operate them as municipal utilities, selling the utilities to Coos-Curry Electric or Pacific Power (both of whose rates are higher than Bandon's), creating a subdivision of the city with a council-appointed board, forming an independent consumer-owned utility with an elected governing board or other options that we have not yet thought of. The last thing we want to have happen is for the state to step in and take over our utilities because neither the customers or the council would have any say over the rates that we pay.
I urge the voters of the City of Bandon to please send in your ballot ... and support our bond issue.
* * *
The ad which has been running lately in Coffee Break about a seafood business and restaurant for sale has caused lots of questions, and most thought it must be Lori and Barry Osborne's new seafood business in the Port's Old Town Marketplace building. They have taken over and completely remodeled the spot formerly occupied by Watson's Live Seafood.
Lori advised us this week that is absolutely not true, and she hoped I would put it in my column so people would know that she is not selling her business.
We understand the business that is for sale may be in Port Orford, but I have not confirmed that.
I guess we could call the numbers attached to the ad if we were that interested... but it's more fun to guess.