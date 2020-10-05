The first photo I am sharing was taken in May of 1962 of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers launching their survey boat at the boat ramp, which had been built the previous year by the local Port Commission in cooperation with the Bandon Chamber of Commerce.
The interesting thing about the photo, which I took for the paper, is the fact that nothing in the background remains today, including Moore Mill & Lumber Co., the old Moore Mill truck shop, the fish buyers building (formerly Bandon Seafood and now the site of the Port's building which houses The Loft) or the house at the foot of Carolina Avenue, which has been torn down after the property was bought by the city.
And, of course, the waterfront looks completely different today.
The second picture was taken in May of 1958 after the City had hired a company, known as Ground Sprayers Inc., to spray for gorse. The same week a front-page article had appeared in Western World headlined "Driftwood-Gorse Fire Portrays Annual Threat."
The volunteer fire department had a busy Monday because of a fire built the previous Friday night "by youngsters picnicking on the beach. Fire Chief Robert Schultz said the youths failed to extinguish the blaze when they left the beach, and the fire first caught the surrounding driftwood, then the hillside green, and finally covered an area of several blocks on beach and bluff near Table Rock Cottages.
At this time, that area was outside the city limits, and the City Council had only recently voted to restrict the Bandon Fire Department to answer calls only within the city limits unless the fire endangered property inside the city. As a result, Coos Forest Patrol, believing the blaze was inside the city, failed to respond, and "it was not until flames were actually creeping into city boundaries that the Bandon firemen could take action," said Chief Schultz. He emphasized the dangers inherent in leaving beach fires unattended.
This scenario would not have occurred today as the entire area is served by the Bandon Rural Fire Protection District, under the leadership of long-time fire chief Lanny Boston.
The third picture, taken in March of 1966, shows Girl Scout leader Dorothy (Mrs. C.E. Waldrop) presenting awards to Scouts Terri Peters, left, and Elizabeth MacWhorter, during the annual Father-Daughter banquet. They were among 17 receiving awards during the program.
* * *
I was sorry to see on Facebook last week that former long-time Southern Coos Health District administrator Jim Wathen had died at his home in Washington where he and his wife, Carri, had moved some years ago. Jim was 73.
I served on the hospital board back in the early 2000s under Jim's administration and had been a long-time supporter. I also know that he was the CEO at the time the district built the current hospital. During his tenure, he had been very active in the national hospital administrators organization and was highly regarded in his field.
A committal service was held Friday at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Spokane, Wash.
* * *
I keep forgetting to mention that on the same day as the North Bank Road fire, several weeks ago, there was also a fire in the brush along the north end of Grand Avenue, apparently started by someone living in the woods. The air was already filled with smoke from the North Bank Road fire, but when Donna Mason arrived at the Bandon Historical Society Museum that morning around 11, she saw a plume of smoke rising from the area, which is east of Fillmore Avenue and up from the museum. She mentioned it to Jim Proehl, who was already at the museum, and he took one look at it and called 9-1-1. Although the dispatcher questioned whether it was just smoke from the big fire, Jim assured her it was not. It turned out to be a blaze, which was quickly extinguished by the fire department, but could have been a lot worse had it not been spotted quickly considering the high heat, east winds and low humidity.
That same day, a fire broke out on a deck at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, but by the time the fire department arrived, employees had extinguished it.
I meant to mention those two incidents earlier, but the bigger fire was the "big news" and I just forgot.
* * *
It's been an interesting week in the life of a small town mayor. Early in the week I received an unsigned letter from a woman who signed the return address as Grandma, c/o 465 S.W. Fourth Street, which I already knew to be Westwind Court.
She said she wished to remain anonymous "as there was a killing on Aug. 4 around 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. ... ask Evie, a caregiver that evening, here at Westwind Court!"
While someone may have died at the care facility, I was pretty sure it was not a killing. She went on to say that "the city police was no help, in fact, one of them by phone, speed dialed my private phone, quote: 'if you call the city police again, you will be arrested.' "
The letter went on and on, mostly about the police, including the fact that when she arrived at Westwind Court she was "robbed" of her SSA benefits. I didn't have to read very far to realize that this was apparently the woman who has repeatedly called 9-1-1 from her cell phone while a resident at the care facility, which has become obvious while reading the monthly police report that is in our council agenda packets.
She appears to have the kinds of problems that I would not be able to address, and while the Bandon police try, all they can really do is implore her to stop calling 9-1-1 in non-emergency situations.
But that wasn't even the most interesting piece of correspondence I received last week.
I had received a 13-page document titled "Makia Freeman: Time to Question all Your COVID Assumptions" from a Bandon couple, who I did not know.
While watching Dateline NBC, I had gotten about half way through the document, which pretty well questioned or debunked everything I had learned about the virus in the last six months.... when the announcer cut into the broadcast to announce that President Trump and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier that day.
And, that coupled with the fact that Councilor Brian Vick's 95-year-old mother had died the previous night from the coronavirus, which she had contracted at a high-end nursing home in California, led me to send the couple a note, thanking them for the material .... explaining that the virus was, in fact, very real and urging them to wear masks.
* * *
On Facebook Saturday I saw a post which said there were two Covid-19 patients currently in the hospital in Coos County, which simply was not true. I get an email daily from either Coos Health and Wellness or the Oregon Health Authority with updated information.
And this week, no one was in the hospital, there have been no deaths in Coos County since the pandemic started, and there have only been nine people hospitalized during the last 6 months... including none in Bandon.
I also saw information last week as to how many cases each state had per 100,000 population, Oregon was fifth from last with 12. Alaska had 6 per 100,000, Hawaii and Wyoming each had 8, and Vermont 9. Washington had 27 per 100,000, California's figure was 38, and New Jersey topped all states with 181 cases per 100,000 followed closely by New York state with 170.
This is not a political statement; I just think it's important to keep things in perspective.
