The first picture I am sharing was taken at the grand opening of the new McKay's Market ... nearly 60 years ago ... in May of 1960.
The Oct. 29, 1959, issue of Western World had a front page article about the building of the market as groundwork was underway for McKay's Market, heralded as a new food market and first unit of a proposed shopping center being planned for the block between Ninth and 10th Street streets east of Highway 101.
"Now under construction by Starr Builders of Lebanon, the completed market will represent an investment of $210,000, according to the owner, Kenneth McKay, who also has markets in Coos Bay, Empire and Port Orford."
The block was to be named the Woodland Heights Shopping Center.
"Other developments in the shopping center, which are now only tentative plans, include a service station, drug store and beauty parlor, McKay said.
The second photo was taken in August of 1962 when a large earth mover, being used on the city sewer project on Third Street, (just east of the cheese factory) became high centered on the north side of the street.
The house in the photo is still there today, but the foundry adjacent to it was torn down some years ago.
The sewer project on Third Street was parallel to the widening project on Highway 101 which was going on at the same time.
The third photo features Gina Swenson, wife of pharmacist and owner of Bandon Pharmacy Dave Swenson, during a Christmas ad promotion in December of 1970. Gina still lives in Bandon today.
* * *
Wow. I have been hearing about the problems in the Coos Bay area with the transient/homeless population, especially around Empire, but it really hit home when I was going through the police log in The World recently. There were eight police reports, and five of them involved transients, including a woman who came into a restaurant's kitchen yelling; a man acting erratically and finally found in the bushes, a call from a business about people illegally camping in a van on his parking lot, a call shortly after midnight from a woman claiming to have been assaulted at Empire Lakes, and another similar call. A Facebook post earlier that week by a woman walking her dog in the Empire Lakes area was extremely frightening after she was approached by a man who wanted her shoes. She was advised that she absolutely should not be walking in that area alone, but felt she was safer because she was accompanied by her dog.
Mental health problems and addiction play a big role in what is happening in Coos and Curry counties; the needs are many and the resources are few.
* * *
If you thought October was drier than usual, you were right. Not only did we have many days of sunshine, but very little rain. For example October 2016 recorded 13.98 inches of rain, compared to last month's 1.97 inches. Rainfall for October 2018 was 3.15 inches, and for 2017, 6.23 inches was recorded.
As I write this I think it has been more than three weeks since we've had measureable rain, and it looks like it may be next Sunday before there is rain forecast. An unbelievable November.
` * * *
I haven't seen the official court record, but I do know that Terrence Clarkson, 32, of Bandon was found guilty of second degree assault in the blow that caused Eto Landucci to fall backwards and suffer a life-threatening head injury on Saturday, Sept. 14.
According to Sgt. Larry Lynch, Eto was able to testify in court, but will be undergoing more very serious surgery. I understand it is a Measure 11 crime with the sentence pre-determined, but according to my sources, official sentencing has been set for Tuesday. Amy Moss Strong will have a story in the Western World this week about the trial, so it is important to read her article for more details.
* * *
It's hard to describe how thrilled I was after learning Tuesday night that the voters had approved the city's bond issue for upgrades to our water and sewer system by a vote of 552 yes to 327 no, which represented over 36 percent of the 2,388 registered voters in the city. There are 5,330 registered voters in the School District.
* * *
I have learned that Randy Hoffine, owner of Pacific Properties in Coos Bay, has purchased the former Bandon Video building, which is being remodeled by Doug Backman. Hoffine plans to open a branch office in the building.
* * *
As I was looking through the Western World of Aug. 12, 1971, I saw that well-known Bandon businessman George Chappell had died on the ninth green at Westmost Golf Course at the age of 58. That is the exact green where my grandfather, L. D. Felsheim, died in 1962 at the age of 75. I do recall that in order to reach the ninth green, golfers had to climb the steep hill (where the Inn at Face Rock is now located). Another well-known Bandon man, Danny Palmer, died on the same course, but not on the ninth green.
* * *
College basketball in the state of Oregon is about to get a lot more exciting. Saturday, the nation's No. 1 Oregon women defeated the U.S. National team to become the first college team in 20 years to beat the best players in the world, including Sue Bird, who have won the last six Olympic gold medals. The only other college team to ever defeat the Nationals were Pat Summitt's Tennessee Vols, in 1999. Oregon trailed by 11 points in the second quarter, but boosted by a 20-point third-quarter performance by Sabrina Ionescu, the Oregon club won 93-86.
Meantime, also on Saturday, the Duck men defeated Boise State 106-75 ... shooting a phenomenal 70 percent from the field. Transfer Anthony Mathis scored 30.
* * *
I was a bit surprised by the relatively low turnout at the Bandon Rotary Wine and Cheese Extravaganza Saturday night, but I will say the Rotarians had gone all out to make it a memorable evening, with a huge assortment of cheeses, wine tasting, superb food catered by Coastal Mist and a host of items donated by Bandon area merchants and individuals on which to bid. Rotarian Nora Thomason's toasted coconut vanilla bean cream pie went to attorney Mark Williams for $500. Other Rotarians were extremely generous in bidding on the oral auction items, with president Dave Buche and his wife, Diane, being especially big bidders. Anthony Zunino did a great job as auctioneer, with assistance from Diane.