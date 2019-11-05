The first picture I am sharing is of a building in Old Town, probably taken in the 1980s, which looks very different today.
In the 1950s, this was home of Larson's Cleaners, owned by Ron and Gladys Larson, who later moved uptown in the building on the east side of Highway 101 across from what is now Asian Garden, but was Fraser's in those day.
When this picture was taken it housed Lown's Fabrics. It was just north of Lloyd's Cafe, which can be seen at right, and was across the street from what is now Foley's.
Later, the building was purchased, and apparently without understanding the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) flood plain regulations, the owner tore off the front half of the building, planning to rebuild, but later learned that was not possible.
So what remains today, and is the home of Sweet Pea's Garden and Gifts, is the back part of this building, which has been transformed into one of the most beautiful shops in town by the owners, Jean and Chip Salmon.
The chamber held a ribbon cutting at Sweet Pea's several weeks ago, which gave people a chance to see what the Salmons have done with the shop. Not only is the inside exquisitely designed, but the grounds are beautifully landscaped.
The couple also own the building across from The Minute Cafe, which is the home of Esscents Candles & Floral, well known for their beautiful floral arrangements.
The second photo was taken during the annual March of Dimes fund-raising drive in February of 1962, with members of the Bandon Lions Club and the Bandon Jaycees holding roadblocks, auctions and other events to raise funds.
Pictured above, from left, are Cecil Kemp, Gerry Fraser and Carroll Nettleton, who were part of the Lions March from the Curry County line into town. Others taking part were George Kronenberg, Carl Lorenz, C.E. Waldrop and son, Charlie, and Howard Tucker.
Members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce who held a MOD road block were Bob Asay, Louis Hadley, Ray Morton, Ken Butler, Bob West, Butch Richert and Bill Ellis.
Bill Ellis Sr. of Bandon Appliance and TV was general chairman of the MOD drive.
How many of my readers can remember the days when the Highway 42S bridge leading into Coquille used to open for river traffic? I took this photo in May of 1985 while a passenger on the Bold Duck river boat, which had made the trip from Bandon to Coquille, as the bridge opened to let the ship dock at Sturdivant Park. The Bold Duck, built and owned by Joe and Dixie Bolduc, had taken its maiden voyage in July of 1984 and was a huge attraction on the river.
* * *
I was shocked and saddened to learn that someone had stolen all of the military flags that were flying over the new Veterans Memorial in Bandon City Park, which was the work of chairman Bill Smith, the VFW and others who contributed time and money to the beautiful tribute.
The theft occurred sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning. It is amazing that no one saw or heard anything because it would have taken some time to take each of the flags off their poles.
The new Veterans Memorial will be dedicated on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
Anyone with information about the theft of the flags is asked to contact the Bandon Police Department.
You have free articles remaining.
It makes me sick at heart to think of the work that so many have put into this beautiful memorial, only to have someone or several people do something like this. One person mentioned on Facebook that whoever did this probably does not have a brick on the memorial wall honoring their loved one, or they would not have done such a shameful thing.
* * *
I read this week that Phil Nelson has sold Bandon Video to Jeramie and Kasey Crum, who have moved the shop to its new location about a block east as the building has reportedly been sold. Kasey has worked for Phil for many years and it's good to know she will continue the viable business that he built over the years.
* * *
I have had a number of people express concern about a recent letter to the editor concerning what the writer perceived as an increase in crime in Bandon. To begin with there were no robberies, which would mean that a person confronted another with a gun or was involved in an assault. The letter was referring to burglaries. State Farm was mentioned; Sgt. Lynch said nothing happened at State Farm. The incident at the gun shop did occur earlier this summer at the former gun shop on the corner of 11th and Fillmore. It was basically a smash and grab as people in a vehicle drove up, smashed in the glass and stole weapons. They were never caught. This month's police report, given to the council, shows a few thefts, but no burglaries and certainly no robberies.
* * *
All property owners in the City's residential zones will be receiving letters soon concerning a proposed change to the City's Planned Unit Development Code. Although it probably won't have much, if any, impact on most of the property owners, state law requires that letters be sent to over 2,000 properties as required by Ballot Measure 56. The Planning Commission will consider the proposed ordinance amendments at its Nov. 21 meeting; the council will act on the legislation at our Jan. 7 regular meeting.
* * *
Many people have expressed concern about the length of time it is taking to pick up the brush, with pick-up supposed to have begun Oct. 9. I finally contacted Bandon Disposal and learned that the pick up in North Bend had taken much longer than planned, but that the truck was scheduled to arrive in Bandon last Friday (Oct. 25) which it did.
By now most areas should have been picked up, but depending on the amount left at curbside, it can take up to three weeks to take care of the entire city, so people need to understand that if they haven't been picked up yet, they are still working on it.
* * *
I saw in the paper recently that a former Bandon man, Michael Digby, 70, had died in a car crash on Sitkum Lane, east of Myrtle Point. Apparently his vehicle had overturned, trapping him under the vehicle. He was one of the Digby brothers, which also included Ben, Jeff (Sunshine) and Bill Digby.
* * *
I understand that Bob Fristoe, Class of 1961, suffered an aneurism on Oct. 25 and was life-flighted to a hospital in Oklahoma City for emergency surgery.
His daughter, Holly, updated his condition on Facebook Sunday, which indicated that he was making progress, but was still running a fever. She said if they could "maintain healthy oxygen saturation levels throughout the night, they may try to wake him again tomorrow."
* * *