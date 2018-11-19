I tried to blow up this poster of the first photo this week to see what application they were looking at, but it just wasn't sharp enough, but it must have been something pretty important to warrant those kinds of photos.
The horrific fires in Northern California made me even more acutely aware of the gorse that surrounds our community. This photo was taken 40 years ago, in August of 1978, of a big gorse fire along the beach.
While going through the Dec. 10, 1936, Western World I saw a headline that grabbed my attention: "Would eradicate Irish Furze" (that's gorse, to us).
The article explains that "Elimination or control of Irish furze, the bushy plant that helped bring destructive fire roaring into Bandon Sept. 26, will be sought through state aid, the Coos County planning board has decided. State college aid will be asked in hopes that experts may come and work with George Jenkins, county agent, to wipe out the plant.
"Irish furze was planted by George Bennett, founder of Bandon, a native of Ireland, who, because of homesickness for his native country, sent for seeds of the bush. It was used for hedges originally, but grew extensively and finally covered all open uncultivated land. The seeds have been scattered by the wind until it extends along the coast for many miles." Bear in mind this was written 82 years ago!
George Jenkins was the county extension agent for many years, and in spite of his and other's efforts, gorse was never eradicated.
In fact, it is worse than ever imagined, although the city is trying to persuade owners of large parcels of gorse (many of whom do not live in the area) to remove the gorse, through enforcement action.
No one ever wanted it to come to this, but the result of doing nothing is not acceptable. I fear that some of the offending property was purchased for the proverbial "pennies on the dollar" or inherited, and the incentive is not there to remove the gorse, which can be an expensive and ongoing project.
I love this second picture for a lot of reasons. It was taken during a Bandon Planning Commission meeting in 1980 with Barry Winters, Reed Gallier and Edna Grant looking over a proposal, while Planning Commission attorney Fred Carleton kept an eye on them from the staff table. It's hard to believe that this was 38 years ago ... and Fred is still our city attorney.
The third photo, taken in the early 1970s (the envelope said probably March of 1973) pictures the Port of Bandon's tug Active towing a sunken boat into the harbor. The large building in the background was for years a feed store and is now The Big Wheel.
* * *
The ongoing saga of Dr. Lucas continues, but one of my readers went to Ancestry.com and learned that Dr. Ellsworth F. Lucas died in 1970, and as we already knew, he practiced right up until a few days before he died after suffering a stroke. He came to Bandon to practice medicine in 1932.
* * *
Now that the voters have handily approved the charter amendment that would prohibit the city council from being pressured into spending public dollars to operate and maintain a swimming pool, it's time to talk about where the pool is to be built.
The issue of the swimming pool will be on the Dec. 3 City Council meeting.
Several months ago, after learning about the possible bequeath of $2.5 million from an unknown benefactor, the pool committee asked the council if it would be possible to put the pool in city park, as that was a stipulation by the bequeather.
The council asked the city's parks and recreation commission to look at the issue, and the commission identified at least three possible sites. Two of them were staked out, and the third one is identified on a map of the park.
The site recommended by the parks and recreation commission would be near the library so that parking could be shared. The commission also favored the grouping of larger structures in that area, while leaving the major areas of the park open for passive and active recreation uses.
A group of people who live near the park have voiced their concerns in letters, anonymous postings around town, and at the recent city council meeting during "visitors not on the agenda."
We are aware that many of those living around the park do not favor a pool being located in City Park. We are also hoping to hear how the general public feels and would welcome letters, emails, or public comment the night of the meeting, which begins at 7 in City Hall.
The decision of whether or not the council would even consider the pool in City Park is one that the city council will make at some point in the future.
* * *
After my column came out last week, I learned that another former Bandon couple also lived in Paradise, Calif. Tom and Joanne Brown, who lived off Ocean Drive and were friends of the late Cathy Bernal, had moved there.
Another friend, Pauline Brown, remembers that Tom and Joann had a large RV barn where they often hosted Welcome Club get-togethers when they lived here.
* * *
I recently received an email from Bank of America, indicating that they had detected "some unusual activity on your Bank of America account on 11/14/2018. For your protection, we need you to verify your identity immediately. After verifying your account, we'll take the necessary steps to protect your account from fraud. It you don't verify your account, certain limitations may be placed on your account."
Since I haven't had a Bank of America account since Bank of the Cascades (and now First Interstate) took over, I certainly wasn't going to hit the big blue "verify" button.
But what is interesting is that the letter cautioned me not to reply with sensitive information, such as an account number, PIN, password or Online ID.
So if they really were trying to scam me, why wouldn't they ask for that information?
I did reply to the email, but it came back indicating that "the email account you tried to reach does not exist."
Kind of like my Bank of America account ... it does not exist.
* * *
I can't believe how little rain we've had this month. Is this really November? I can remember when I worked at Western World, and we kept track of all weather data on the front page each week, that one November alone, we recorded 30 inches of rain. My guess is that it would have been sometime in the 1990s, but just not sure. I doubt that we will even reach three inches this November ... unless we get a lot of rain in a short period of time.
* * *
At the last city council meeting, one of my neighbors, Larry Gerber, addressed the council under visitors not on the agenda, and complained because he said he was billed for 175,000 gallons of water. He said something similar had occurred eight years earlier, when he had used 35,000 or 40,000 gallons, and the city changed out his meter. He wanted us to do that again in spite of the fact that Richard had looked into the problem and said he obviously had a leak.
I asked him how much his bill was and he said around $200, but part of that was for electricity. I knew something was wrong because I just paid a water account that used 6,000 gallons and the bill was $113. So you can compute in your head what 175,000 gallons would cost.
I went to City Hall the next day and determined that he had actually been billed for 17,000 gallons of water ... not 175,000, so if you happened to watch the meeting, or be there in person, as Paul Harvey would say, "and now for the rest of the story."
And I saw that he had Marca Electric there digging a trench through his yard so my guess is his water usage will return to normal the next time the meter is read.