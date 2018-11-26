The thing I find most amazing about the first picture I am sharing is how little that area of Third Street has changed in the last 40 years. This is the pink building on the other side of Grand Avenue from Face Rock Creamery. Originally this building was Kenner Giles' feed business alongside the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op (which you can see in the left side of the picture). In 1956 this building was moved across Ferry Creek (and Grand Avenue) and onto its present location where it was a flea market for many years, and is now the home of the Highway 101 Marketplace. During the moving process, the weight of the building caused it to break through the stringers across the creek, but skilled workmen were able to right it and eventually get it moved to where it is now.
Although the pink building has not changed much, another thing visible in the picture that is no longer there is the old Coast Lumber Yard, the roof of which is visible at left (above the creamery).
When I was growing up, across the highway from the cheese factory, we used to play in the heavily wooded vacant lot before it became the resting place for this building.
I have shared several pictures of the Bandon Lions Club taken this day in March of 1960 when they were in downtown Bandon (now Old Town) raising money for the March of Dimes. They are in front of Thornton's and the bakery, which was in the dome building, across Second Street from Lloyd's. Those two lots are now occupied by Coastal Mist and Second Street Gallery. At that time I think Marvin Leach (affectionally known as "Bake") owned the bakery.
I believe I can identify everyone in the picture, which is a real feat. From left are Bill Ellis, Howard Tucker, Ernie Luther, Harvey Calame (with his back to the camera at left), Ralph Yockey (back to camera at right), O.S. Valentine and Bud Garoutte (in front of pickup door). School Superintendent Rollie Parks is strumming the guitar, and at right of the pickup are Don Potterf, and two younger guys, Jerry Quillen and Carl Claiborne.
I love this third picture, which I believe was taken for an advertising campaign for the House of Raymond restaurant (now Billy Smoothboar's) and features a very attractive Irene Howard showing the menu to a customer. There were a series of pictures taken that day and Irene looks beautiful in all of them.
* * *
I am always so thankful for the people of all ages (ranging from around 10 to mid-90s) who give up most of their Thanksgiving Day to cook, serve and clean-up the annual community meal, This year I believe they served around 450 people at the community center and another 100 take-out meals.
It spite of the first storm of the season, the meal went pretty much without a hitch, thanks to the many volunteers, spearheaded by head chefs Colleen and Eric Wiesel, who got to the Barn at 3 a.m. to start cooking the turkeys.
That really is a "labor of love."
I see from the picture that volunteer and fellow city councilor Madeline Seymour posted on Facebook that Bob and Roseanne Gates, who served as head chefs for many years, also helped out this year. Everyone was so appreciative when Eric and Colleen stepped forward to take over when Bob and Roseanne needed to step away.
* * *
I sat next to Marjorie Stephenson and her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Tom Fugere, at the Thanksgiving Community Dinner Thursday. Marjorie loves history as much as I do, and to say that she is "sharp as a tack" is an understatement. And considering that she is nearing her 105th birthday, you can understand what a marvelous thing it is to have both your health and your memory intact.
In celebration of her 105th, which will be Feb. 22, her daughter will be placing a bench at the end of 8th Street, overlooking Table Rock at the beach, which is a favorite spot for visitors and tourists alike. It will also be in memory of Marjorie's younger sister, Betty Baird, who died Dec. 31 at the age of 99.
Marjorie was born Feb. 22, 1914, at Prosper, the daughter of Chester and Jessie Bullard. She is a descendant of John and Jane Hambloch, who settled the land where Bullards Beach State Park is now.
Carol said she understands that the family of Jack Bowder, who died Feb. 22, 2018, will also be installing a bench in his memory at the same location. Jack was a 1962 graduate of Bandon High School.
* * *
One of my faithful readers, Margaret Norton-Wichman, asked me if I knew where Dr. Lucas came from and where he had gone to college. I knew one thing for sure ... that he had come here in 1932, so it was necessary to search through quite a few issues of Western Worlds before I found what I was looking for.
A front-page article in the Sept. 8, 1932, paper reported that Dr. E. F. Lucas of Portland had come to take over Dr. J.D. Rankin's practice. Dr. Rankin had practiced here for some years, but had to move to Marshfield to be near the hospital designated by the state accident commission (now the workers' compensation system under the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services) with which he had a contract.
"Dr. Lucas is a graduate of the University of Oregon medical school, completing the work in 1925. The following year he began practice as a physician and surgeon in Portland and for several years has been associated with Dr. Sternberg who is one of the leading surgeons in Portland. He will be joined by his wife the latter part of next week. Mrs. Lucas is remaining in Portland until after the Legion convention and in the meantime is packing up their household effects."
Sounds like we were very fortunate to have a doctor of his caliber practice in Bandon for nearly four decades!
* * *
It was good to see the rain stop Saturday long enough for the tree-lighting ceremony and nog/wine walk, which brought big crowds into Old Town.
* * *
I saw a Facebook post last week indicating that the inn along the waterfront, next to LaFiesta restaurant and behind Alloro Wine Bar and Restaurant, is nearly ready to open under the name, Bandon Marina Inn. The property was purchased last year by Lisa Schilling, who also owns The Laurel, at Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue.
The post says: "Each room will be uniquely different but equally fabulous."
* * *
I found out that the two little girls who were pictured with Patty Turner, in a Mothers' Tea photo I posted several weeks ago, were her nieces, Stacy and Sara Turner, daughters of Gale and Lynette Turner, both of whom are now in their 40s. Patty, my sister Mindy Dufort and Susie Korenko, were best friends, graduating from Bandon High School in 1976. Stacy is now Stacy Galvin, owner of The Hair Club in Bandon.