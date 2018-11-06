The first picture I am sharing was taken during the retirement party in September of 1957 for the town's most beloved doctor, Dr. E. F. Lucas, at right, who is pictured handing Margaret Norton a piece of cake, while Eddie Waldrop waits his turn. The Nortons owned and operated The Golden Rule store in downtown Bandon for many years in the building now housing The Continuum Center. In the background you can see Howard and Elaine Kehl, and behind Margaret is Grace Dobney.
I only recently found these negatives and some of the people in the photos, most of whom I could identify, are people I hadn't thought of for many years, including Ray and Alfa McNair, Max and Norma Howe, Bud and Velma Garoutte, Fred and Marjorie Moore, Ronnie and Gladys Larsen, Beulah and Denny Kay, Jack and Shirley Ward, Merritt and Irene Senter, Bob and Phyllis Ray, Bub and Emma Perry, Lou and Anne Felsheim (Lou probably took the pictures, but I could see Anne), O.S. and Reika Valentine, Art and Grace Dobney and, of course, Dr. Lucas' beautiful wife Mary. The Lucases never had children, but they served as Godparents for several young people in the community, including Sharon Ward and me, as we were all Episcopalians.
I'm not sure when Dr. Lucas arrived in Bandon, but I do know that he was practicing at the time of the Fire. His wife was a local girl, Mary Pike, who is pictured riding a team of oxen on the front page of the recently published Coos County Memories book, which is available at the museum.
The second photo was taken in August of 1977 when Mike Erdman's small boat, the Wave, caught fire and burned near the piling behind the old Moore Mill Truck Shop. Melvin Erdman and his son, Mike, fished their large vessel, The Kelori, for many years, and it is in many of my old photos of the boat basin.
The third picture was taken in September of 1975 when Mark O. Hatfield was visiting Bandon. A former Governor of Oregon, Hatfield served 30 years in the U.S. Senate from Oregon and was also chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. A true statesman, Hatfield was a Republican. He was at City Hall where he talked with Nadya Rogers, Edith Gallier and the young daughter of Terry and Joy Tiffany. I believe her name was Tamara, but just not sure.
* * *
I wish I could give you an update on the condition of Matt DePaolo, who was critically injured in an ATV accident more than a week ago, but his mother, Linda, has asked people not to post information about him, preferring that it come from either her or Matt's fiancée, Lindsey. I certainly will honor her request, but I know that close friends can contact Barry Winters as he receive updates regularly from Linda.
* * *
I just learned that former city councilor and long time Lions Club member Lou Franyi died Sunday night. Lou was in his 80s, but had been in good health right up to last week when he said he wasn't feeling well. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Rosemary, who is a dear friend and a dear person. Lou will be missed.
* * *
Facebook and the air waves were abuzz Saturday afternoon as police from all parts of the county were involved in a standoff with a 65-year-old Bandon man suffering from mental illness, who was said to have weapons and explosives in his pickup, parked near Faith Baptist Church south of town.
The more than four-hour standoff ended around 4 p.m. when officers fatally shot the suspect, Robert Charles Foster, after he exited his pickup with a shotgun and fired one round.
District Attorney Paul Frasier issued a press release which indicated that Foster had tried to hang himself from the Bullards Bridge last month. He was reportedly rescued by Bandon Police Chief Bob Webb and a deputy from the sheriff's office, and then taken to Bay Area Hospital.
Foster reportedly called police around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and threatened to set off an explosion.
* * *
I have learned that the Bandon Beach Motel, which was scheduled to have closed Oct. 31, will remain open through September 2019 after the date for the planning commission hearing was postponed a month, which will delay the opening of Mike Keiser's new motel until 2020.
The Bruce family, who lease the motel, originally posted that the motel would close and that the fixtures would be sold, but that is no longer the case, and the popular motel continues to be open for business.
I talked to one couple who had come to Bandon especially to stay at the motel before it closed as it is their favorite place to stay. I know they will be happy to learn that it won't be closing until next year.
* * *
Bandon lost a special person recently with the death of Vivian Kranick Brown, who died Oct. 23 in Coquille at the age of 90. Vivian had suffered from dementia for a number of years, but had lived a full life, raising her four sons (Doug, Gordon, David and Ronnie) and running the Kranick bogs after the death of her husband, Martin, in 1963. In 1970, she married Floyd Brown and they continued to operate the farm until his passing. The farm became a Century Farm in 2017.
She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, the Grange and the Ladies Dew Valley Club, as well as the First Presbyterian Church.
* * *
With the impending departure of Southern Coos Hospital CEO JoDee Tittle, who resigned recently, the hospital board has hired former chief finance officer Allen Dow to serve as the interim. Before Dow arrives and after JoDee leaves, Amy Fine, the current CFO and clinic manager, will add the job to her duties, according to one hospital board member.
Dow previously served as interim CEO after Jim Wathen left the district. Wathen then returned to serve as interim for a short time after Charles Johnston was fired.
* * *
Bandon museum board member Rick Hinojosa will once again be in charge of the Veterans Day program at the museum, set for this Saturday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Among those scheduled to take part in the program is Dr. Jonathan Park, a local physician with North Bend Medical, who has served as a military doctor.
* * *
Pacific Power plans to install smart meters throughout Coos County this month, and will hold a free workshop for local customers to share information about the meters. The workshop will take place on Thursday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Mill Casino in the Salmon east room.
Customers who live north of Bandon, and who are not served by the City of Bandon electric department, buy their electricity from Pacific Power. Those south of town are served by Coos-Curry Electric Co-operative.
I just happened to find some information from 2014 about electric rates for all three entities, which I am sharing today. The kilowatt hour charge ranged from 7.9 for City of Bandon residential customers, to 10.8 for CCE customers and 11.1 for PacificCorp (Pacific Power) customers. The rates for commercial customers were lower than rates charged residential users by both Coos-Curry Electric (9.7) and Pacific Power (9.1), but commercial customers paid a higher rate at the City of Bandon (8.2) than did our residential customers.
As mayor, I am proud to say that our rates are less than either of the other utilities serving this area.
As soon as I can obtain the latest rates for all three utilities I will share them.