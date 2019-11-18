I love the first picture I am sharing, because it shows so much of what Bandon looked like on Cranberry Festival Saturday in 1977 as the parade headed down the hill in front of what is now City Hall on the right and Fred Carleton's office and complex on the left.
I love that you can see the former Capps Motor Co. building, which in 1977 was Klooster Auto Parts and today it houses Washed Ashore, Broken Anchor and the office of Century 21, Best Realty. The Moore Mill & Lumber Co. Truck Shop is prominent in the background as is the Moore Mill. You can see the Bandon Theater in the far right side of the photo and the Stephan Hotel (now Cranberry Sweets) at the far left.
Debbie Wilson was crowned Cranberry Queen that year.
The second photo was taken in January of 1960 as work started on the new service station for Golden Eagle at the intersection of Highway 101 with Oregon Avenue and West Seventh Street, later the home of a Chevron station, and now just a shuttered building.
"The new building, under contract to the DowConnStruction company of Bandon will replace the Golden Eagle station, owned and operated by George Chappell and Ralph Davidson, which was destroyed by fire in March of last year.
"Chappell and Davidson expect to be back in business in about two months," according to an article in Western World.
Interestingly enough, I searched through all the March 1959 issues of Western World and could find no mention of the fire which apparently destroyed the original Golden Eagle station.
In the background of the picture you can see the West Coast Telephone Co. building and the house where Elmer and Grace Gant lived for many years.
I love this third picture of Billy Smith, a graduate of BHS in 1966, who was pictured in September of 1964 after leading his squad to victory in an intra-squad game.
Here's how writer Steve Neal (a BHS student who wrote for WW) described it: "With but 30 seconds left in the game, southpaw quarterback Billy Smith, avoiding the heavy blitz with the moves of a riverboat gambler, fired a 35-yard pass to right end Gale Turner for the White squad's winning touchdown. Halfback Dewey Kiefer ran over the PAT to wrap up a 34-27 win.
"Although with Rex Nuttbrock, Billy Burgher and Chris Ray making key yardage, the Blacks couldn't score in the first period," writes Neal as he goes on to describe the game. Neal, incidentally, went on to become a highly respected American journalist and historian, having worked for the Chicago Sun-Times for nearly three decades before he took his own life in 2004 at the age of 54. He was born in Coos Bay; his parents, Ellen and Ernie Neal, were long-time and well-loved teachers in Bandon.
Bill Smith, as we know him today, was the chairman of the Veterans Memorial recently dedicated in City Park before several hundred spectators.
* * *
I was saddened to learn of the death of long-time Bandon resident Beverly Martin Tresidder, wife of Craig Tresidder, and sister to Jim Martin. Bev was 73 and a 1964 graduate of Pacific High School. She retired some years ago after working many years in the Coos County District Attorney's office.
* * *
Although I have not seen an official announcement, I think it's time that someone announced that my good friend and fellow journalist Amy Moss Strong has been named the executive editor of The Coos Bay World. She is also continuing to edit the Bandon Western World, so it's definitely a lot of responsibility that she has undertaken, but I know she's up to it.
Jeff Precourt, former Bandon resident, is the publisher; Ron Jackimowicz is the news editor.
* * *
The dedication of the new Veterans Memorial in City Park took place on Monday (Veterans Day) and was attended by a standing-room only crowd, including several World War II and Korean War veterans, who were introduced.
I was honored to be asked to be one of the three speakers, along with Bill Smith, who was general chairman of the memorial. Bill deserves a huge vote of thanks for all he did to make this happen. It was not without its setbacks, including the theft of the military flags just a few days before the ceremony, but new flags were obtained and the program went on without a hitch.
Bandon VFW Commander Royce Kelley did a great job as master of ceremonies. Captain Olav Saboe of the US Coast Guard Sector North Bend was the main speaker.
There was a great article in the Bandon Western World and The World this week, written by Amy.
* * *
It appears that the Oregon State Police have decided they no longer want to deal with the politically correct atmosphere at Oregon State University in Corvallis, following an incident several weeks ago in which an officer asked a bicyclist (who was riding on the wrong side of the road) to show her ID. Rather than simply show her ID, she continued to argue and told the officer she was an "African American mixed woman," and she inferred that he had targeted her. Later the NAACP got involved.
To make a long story short, the state police announced several days later that next year they will stop providing law enforcement services to OSU -- saying they'd been considering the move for months and they needed to transfer their employees to deal with staffing shortages.
Not hard to read between the lines here ...
* * *
Speaking of the Oregon State Police, there was an interesting article in last week's Oregonian about Sgt. Brandon Boice, who escorts OSU football coach Jonathan Smith off the field after home games.
Boice, who is the son of Curry County Commissioner Court Boice, and a cousin to Maud and Bruce Capps of Bandon, played linebacker at Oregon State 20 years ago. He became friends with Smith while the two were teammates during his junior and senior years.
Unfortunately the honor of being Smith's postgame escort is a one-year thing as the contract between Oregon State and the state police ends this school year (as mentioned above).