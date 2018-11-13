I took a whole series the day I shot this first picture ... as crews were on Bandon beach filming a beer commercial with Baron, the Budweiser Clydesdale in July of 1981. The crew had been there since about mid-June, but foggy weather had made it difficult to film. I remember that at one point Baron got loose and was running down Beach Loop Road, which must have been quite a sight.
The second picture was taken about 1970 and shows a distinct contrast between the Robertson's sand and gravel business .... and Edgewaters Restaurant, which is there now. On the far right side of the picture you can barely see the small building attached to what used to be the Breuer building and was Mike Breuer's shoe repair shop. The vacant lot between the two buildings remains today.
The third picture was taken during the Mothers' Tea, put on by Bandon High School students in 1975. Patty Turner (now McCurdy) walks across the stage with two unidentified children. If that were taken today, Patty would probably be with her daughter Meghan Butts' three children.
* * *
After receiving a call from Peter Braun about the possibility of a fire on Rosa Road around 3 o'clock Sunday, I jumped in my car and drove down Rosa until I reached Two Mile Road and then back out to the highway. I did see several people burning debris in their backyards, and I could see a lot of smoke south and west of the highway, but nothing of any magnitude. Later I learned that a fire had gotten out of control at milepost 3 on Rosa Road, but it was quickly controlled by the Bandon Fire Department. Another post said there was a slash burn south of town, which could account for all the smoke, but I am not sure what that was.
With the warm weather we've been having the first two weeks in November, it is clear that it still may not be safe to burn. Of course, inside the city limits, open burning is not allowed at any time of the year.
One only has to see what is happening to the northern California city of Paradise, which is almost completely gone. A city of 27,000 residents pretty much destroyed by a quick-moving fire, dubbed the Camp Fire. Articles I read Sunday indicated that over 6,700 structures had burned and 25 lives had been lost. One article said it may have been caused by a Pacific Gas & Electric transmission line problem, which occurred just minutes before the fire erupted.
I first learned of the fire Thursday while eating at The Bakery. I could tell that Chris and Kim Powell and daughter Ashley, Bakery owners, were extremely concerned about some news they had just received. Kim and Chris both grew up in Paradise, Calif., and their parents still live there.
Kim already knew that her father's house had burned, and Chris was pretty sure his family home, where he had grown up, was also probably gone, as were the LDS church they attended and the grade school where he'd gone to school.
His parents were able to save three vehicle loads of things from their house, and after leaving two of them in a safe place, they headed to Bandon to stay with the Powells. Judging from the number of homes and businesses that have been lost, they are almost certain that their home was among them.
Bandon's own Jeff Norris moved to Bandon from Paradise, where he operated the cleaners for 12 years.
Another family with Bandon ties, Tom and Linda Luther Smalley, lived in that area for some years before ending up in Nampa, Ida., and their daughter, Michelle and her husband Mark Jimenez, still lived there and lost their home. The Smalley's grandson and his wife, Addison and Chelsea Dwyer, also lost their home. Both families live on Billie Road off of Skyway, which is the main road through Paradise.
Tom and Linda, both of whom are Bandon High School graduates, moved to Paradise in 1984 where Tom became a manager of his first Payless Drug Store. It is now gone. Tom and Linda moved to Brookings in 1990 but their daughter and her family stayed in Paradise. Michele graduated from Chico State and became a teacher. Addison married last year and bought a home in Paradise, which is now gone.
The Camp Fire is said to be the most destructive wildlife in California history. It is unbelievable and extremely frightening what fire can do. And I think about it every time I drive by another huge patch of gorse.
* * *
After I ran the picture of Dr. Lucas in last week's column, several people told me they knew that it was not his retirement party, because each of them had been his patient in the 1960s, and the picture was taken in September of 1957.
I researched the bound volumes of Western World and discovered that more than 100 people had turned out to surprise Dr. Lucas on the 25th anniversary of his being a physician in Bandon in a gala event held in the back room of Lloyd's, which was pretty much the only meeting/gathering place in those days.
Nina McNeil believes it was in the fall of 1967 when she called Dr. Lucas' office to make an appointment for her son Mike's sports physical when his office nurse, Gladys Conrad, said he had suffered a stroke the previous night and Millers had flown him to Portland in their plane. He died a day or two later after serving the people of Bandon for 35 years. He was the doctor who brought many of us into the world and he is someone that we will never forget.
He set up his medical practice in Bandon in about 1932 and worked night and day to care for people after the fire, assisted by his first nurse, Norma (Mrs. Max) Howe. Right after the fire, he went into the "new" medical building on Second Street (now the Winter River Books complex) where he remained until his death.
* * *
I know I've said this before and been wrong, but it does appear that the sale of Lloyd's Cafe may be nearly closing. I understand that the couple who recently bought The Blue Moon in Coos Bay will be the new owners.
I certainly hope this is true as this anchor business in Old Town Bandon has been empty way too long.
I found an interesting article in the Nov. 19, 1936, issue of Western World (less than two months after the Fire) which reads: "The Lighthouse Tavern is to be the name of a new restaurant, a building for which, 20x40 next to the City Meat Market, is now under construction. It will have open trussed ceiling and have tables and counter. Mr. and Mrs. Walter McGreggor, now operating in part of the Erdman building, will operate the new place."
That is, of course, the smaller cafe, which became the first Lloyd's Cafe. I remember it being very narrow, with booths on the left side and the counter on the right. Later, the Erdman's City Meat Market was remodeled into the larger Lloyd's Cafe, which consolidated both buildings into a single business under the same name. The original Lighthouse Tavern/Lloyd's is now the bar area of the building.
* * *
I attended the Celebration of Life for former city councilor Lou Franyi Saturday afternoon at The Barn. Although Lou was 90 years old, you would never have known it, and his wife, Rosemary, is still in shock because it happened so suddenly. One of their two daughters was also here for the celebration, which was attended by people he had served with on the city council, members of the Bandon Lions Club and people from the Dunes, where he worked for years as a marshal.
Facebook lit up with positive comments about Lou, who was a gentle soul, and in addition to being a neat person, he was also a great photographer.
* * *
In case, you are planning family or class reunions during Cranberry 2019, I have learned that it will be the weekend of Sept. 13-15.
* * *
Robert Mawson and I took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Veterans Memorial in City Park on Sunday, which was well attended. Bill Smith was chairman of the event, with VFW Vice Commander Royce Kelley serving as the master of ceremonies. It was an honor to stand up there with so many war veterans on Veterans Day.
The Veterans Memorial Committee consists of representatives from the VFW, American Legion, Lions Club and City of Bandon.