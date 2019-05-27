The first photo I am sharing this week was taken in November of 1975 during the building of the "new" Bandon Post Office. This photo was featured in the Western World that week, along with a photo of the new liquor store under construction at the corner of 11th and Alabama; a picture of Seafair Ford's new body and paint shop in former Moore Mill service station across from Bob's Shell Service (at the corner of Fillmore and Highway 101); the new Dairy Queen, which was nearing completion on the corner of Highway 101 and Ninth Street; and an addition being added to attorney Myron D. Spady's building on the corner of Alabama and 11th. The photo section was rounded out with a picture of Larry Means' building (on the corner of west 11th and 101). Means had recently purchased the Ken Dennison building, which then underwent extensive addition and remodeling work. Means had opened his office in the west end of the building, while Dick and Pat Kay of Richard's Studio moved their photography business into the middle shop, and Dennison Real Estate remained in the front portion of the building. Today there is a fitness center in the east end of the building, which is owned by Dave Reed.
I may have shared the second photo sometime in the past, but it is such a contrast to what exists there now that I am blown away every time I look at it. This was what visitors (and locals, too) saw as they entered town from the south in March of 1966. Just so you will know where you are, the service station at the far right side of the picture is now First Interstate Bank.
This is probably the area of the parking lot just south of the building that now houses Brees, Juul Insurance and Bart Stein's office. Hard to tell what was in the building, which appears to be vacant, but it looks like a lot of wooden boxes stacked under the awning in front. At any rate, it's pretty much of a big mess.
The third picture was taken in 1978 in City Park during a visit by the popular Pickle Family Circus. We haven't had an event like this in a number of years, and I'm not sure why.
* * *
Bandon made Sunday's Oregonian as veteran guidebook author and travel guide writer Gerry Frank devoted his entire column to Bandon. It was titled "Best of Bandon; golf, seafood," and featured Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Lord Bennett's and Tony's Crab Shack.
The 95-year-old Frank, who spent years as Chief of Staff for the late Senator Mark O. Hatfield, has visited nearly every city in Oregon and written about most of them. He is a member of the Meier & Frank department store family.
A few quotes from his latest column: "Bandon Dunes Golf Resort offers a first-class golfing experience. It may very well be the closest thing to the spirit of Scotland's ancient links that one can find on the West Coast."
"Lord Bennett's has been owned and operated by Chef Rich Iverson since 1989. The location affords magnificent views of Face Rock, sunsets and the crashing Pacific below the parking lot."
"Tony's Crab Shack where you can eat like a local. Although crab is the main attraction, you can also expect exceptional smoked salmon, Pacific oysters, shrimp and fish tacos."
The all-new fourth edition of "Gerry Frank's Oregon" guidebook is available through Oregonguidebook.com.
* * *
A couple of weeks ago, I talked with my pal Frank Sproul, who lives at Prosper, to see how much rain he'd recorded since Oct. 1. As of May 15, he's recorded over 106 inches. He admits he lives in the "rain belt," which probably accounts for the fact that his rain gauge often records a lot more of the wet stuff than does Gerry Terp, who lives in town. And it's pretty much been raining off and on since I talked to him ... so I'm sure that figure has increased by now.
The weather was less than desirable for the big crowds of people here for Memorial Day Weekend, not to mention the hundreds who were here for the USGA's U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at the Dunes, May 25-29.
* * *
Some of the buildings in Old Town are getting a face lift in preparation for summer, including The Continuum Center and the building which houses Second Street Gallery and Coastal Mist.
The Continuum Center took advantage of a facade grant from the city to renovate the front of the building, and plans to work on the back this fall.
After being power washed, the gallery building is getting a new coat of paint.
Building owners may want to check into the facade program, through City Hall, as it's a great way to spruce things up.
* * *
I saw the Memorial Day parade picture from 1942 posted by the Bandon History Museum on their Facebook page this week and decided to look up the event in the pages of Western World.
K.I. Franklin, who owned an auto court on Ocean Drive just past Tupper Rock, was the mayor at the time. He is among those pictured in the parade, which left First Street in front of the Coast Guard Station and made its way down the streets of town. Attorney J.B. Bedingfield of Marshfield was the guest speaker for the program that followed, and among those taking part or pictured were Otto Shindler, Merlin Peterson and Edgar Capps (who graduated from high school that year).
The proclamation was signed by Mayor Franklin and the city recorder Wesley Chappell.
The editor (my grandfather) points out that "with the nation at war, Memorial Day will have added significance to the people of this community."
What stood out to me, in addition to the extreme patriotism that was shown that day, were the stark, denuded hillsides, which apparently had not healed from the ravages of the Bandon Fire six years earlier.
In that same issue of Western World, the headline that caught my eye read: "County Fair to be Held on a Smaller Scale." The article explained that since all the buildings on the fairgrounds in Myrtle Point are being used for military purposes, the fair will be held in downtown Myrtle Point.
* * *
The Bandon Police Department is holding a Meet the Cops event Friday evening, May 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Community Center/Barn. People are invited to join them for a hot dog or a hamburger and meet the officers, some of whom are new to the force. The event is sponsored by Bain Insurance.
* * *
The Gaels Readers Theater is presenting "I Was Really Very Hungry," a portrait of MFK Fisher, with Corrie Gant as Fisher. Also taking part are Amy Moss Strong, Richard Robinett, Annie McGregor and Donald Zealand.
the program is being held Friday and Saturday, May 31 and June 1, at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, June 2, at 2, at the Sprague Room of the Bandon Library. Tickets are $5 at the door.