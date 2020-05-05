The first picture I am sharing was taken around 1930 and features the arch at the entrance to Second Street which welcomed people to Bandon-By The Sea. Highlighted on the left side of the arch were Bandon's saltwater swimming pool, the Natatorium, Dancing, Golf, Surf Bathing, Sea Foods and Deep Sea Fishing. At right, people were advised of the types of lodging that were available: Hotels, Cabins, Campgrounds, Auto Parks and Cottages.
I found an article in June 2, 1927, Western World headlined "To Build Arch Over Second Street."
Here's what it had to say: "The Bandon Chamber of Commerce has decided to erect an archway across Second Street ... Herbert Brown is making the plans and will have charge of the construction. The archway was decided upon after considering a large signboard and it was thought to be more attractive and a more appropriate structure." A separate article on the front page explains that the city council will help pay for the arch by appropriating $100. The rest of the money was to come from the chamber and by "public subscription."
Herbert Brown was one of three men who served as mayor during 1927, according to my source. He was the grandfather of Bandon's only other female mayor, Judy Brown Densmore, and the great-grandfather of Bryan Longland, Judy's son who operates Sunset Motel, built by Herbert Brown and his son, Vern, after both lost their homes in the Fire of 1936.
The second photo was taken on a snowy day in January of 1972. As you look down the street you can see the Arcade Tavern on the left, and next to it a barber shop, the art gallery and visitor information center, medical building, Hazel's Antiques (now Bandon Baking Co.) and at the end of the street what is now known as the Masonic Building.
On the right were Senter Agency (where the toy store is now), Boone's Hardware, The Pastime Tavern (now Bandon Sweets & Treats), and Lloyd's Cafe.
I found this picture of Ralph T. Moore in a digitized copy of a 1945 issue of Western World, and then to my surprise I discovered that I had the actual newspaper, yellow and faded as it was, so I was able to scan in this picture of Mr. Moore. At that time he and his wife, Hattie Boak Moore, lived in Coos Bay and he was a state representative in the Oregon Legislature (from 1943 through the 1949 legislative session).
I love this picture because Ralph (who I remember well as a child) is pictured with his Royal typewriter under his arm as he headed off to Salem. "Reading in the press of a shortage of typewriters for use of members of the legislature, Ralph went forearmed," reads the caption beneath the photo, probably taken by my grandfather, who was his good friend.
Ralph's father, George Moore, and L.J. Cody, started what later became Moore Mill & Lumber Co. in 1906. The mill burned in 1909, but was rebuilt by Moore, who with sons, Carl and Ralph, became the owners. According to Dow Beckham, in his book about Bandon, during the Great Depression the Moore Mill struggled with the market and at times had financial problems. Since W.J. Sweet (longtime president of the Bank of Bandon) was working closely with Ralph Moore, he recommended bringing in David (D.H.) Miller, a sawmill operator of wide experience. In 1945, the year this photo was taken, W.J. Sweet and D.H. Miller purchased the mill and all the timber lands . They were equal owners until 1948 when Sweet told his interests to Miller.
The writer adds: "Moore Mill stood through fires and depression like a rock." As anyone who has lived here long knows, Moore Mill was the primary employer for seven decades before closing the mill in the mid-80s.
The Miller family continues to operate the Moore Mill Company today as a timberland business from their spacious office on First Street, with a view of the site where the mill stood off Riverside Drive for years.
* * *
Thursday night, I received phone calls from two of Bandon's doctors, Dr. Hank Holmes and Dr. Douglas Crane, both of whom urged us to "open up Bandon."
Dr. Crane alerted me to a large front-page article that he had written for this week's Coquille Sentinel titled "Dr. Crane Update." I immediately raced to the market and purchased a copy of the paper, scanned in the article and began to circulate it. What he says makes a whole lot of sense, and coming from a doctor, actually make that two because Dr. Holmes feels the same way, it is a pretty powerful message as to why we should reopen.
I will share a few of Dr. Crane's quotes, and plan to send the document to Mongo to post on Bandon.tv and to Amy to make available on the paper's website.
"In our opinion we have already overdone our isolation measures. We are locking up those who are least likely to become critically ill when isolating those at high risk is most important. Yes, the young, especially health workers who get a high viral dose when exposed, can become critically ill but this is infrequent. The young when symptomatic typically get a fever and a chest cold. The old and those with co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension suffer the most but even those highest at risk often have a good chance of surviving the illness without hospitalization..
"The economic ruin and damage to the function of our medical system has been cataclysmic. With 25 million people displaced from their jobs and severe limitation of medical care for non Covid-19 patients, we have reached a point where ancillary damage actually has exceeded, in many cases, the primary crisis induced by this virus."
I urge you to read Dr. Crane's update. And if you can't find it online, send me an email (marys@coosnet.com), and I will forward it to you.
