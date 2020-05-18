The first picture I am sharing this week is The Bandon Bakery, which opened in June of 1973 across from McKay's, in the building that now houses the north end of Fast Mart, and at that time was known as the Sears building, adjacent to LaKris Motel. In the early 1950s, that site was the home of Wolverton's Grocery, but the building was torn down to make way for this new building.
It was the first time in over 20 years that Bandon had had a bakery since Marvin and Esther Leach closed their bakery in downtown Bandon, across from Lloyd's in the mid-1950s.
The new business was opened by owners Dave McClure and Robert Giddens, who were assisted by their wives, Adrene McClure and Kay Giddens, with the McClure girls, Sharla and Terry, working behind the counter.
Athough the Western World article, which appeared June 14, 1973, does not mention the Giddens daughters, the bakery was later operated by the Giddens twins, Kathy and Karen.
The article does say that the McClure family moved to Bandon six years earlier. Giddens, a retired navy man, and his wife moved to town two years earlier.
The second picture was taken in June of 1973 as Mayor Don Goddard is pictured cutting the ribbon to the new Day Care Center, which opened in the former Seventh-day Adventist School on Elmira. Among those in the picture are Ann Remy, foreground, and next to her is Joanne Metcalfe. Behind Joanne is Shirley Ward, and behind Shirley, is LaDonna Hinerman. I do know that Becky Soules was the new center director, but I am not sure if she is in the picture nor of the identity of the two women in the back.
The third picture, taken in January of 1979, features two young men, who still live in the area today, Barry Osborne, left, and Mark Johnston, both of whom were students at Harbor Lights Middle School and were winners in the district Elks Free Throw contest held in Myrtle Point.
"Barry, a sixth grader, won the 10-11 division with 14 of 25 buckets, while Johnston, a seventh grader, won first place in the 12-13 age bracket with 19 of 25. Barry is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Wes Osborne, and Mark is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Johnston."
* * *
Bandon said goodbye to its oldest and one of its most beloved citizens this weekend. Marjorie Bullard Stephenson, who was born at Prosper Feb. 22, 1914, to Chester and Jessie Fogle Bullard, died at the age of 106 early Saturday morning at the home in Coquille where she had been living for several years. Marjorie was honored at a birthday party several months ago at Alexander Hall, hosted by her daughter, Carol Fugere. Sharing the same birthday was Marjorie's only son, Fred Hultin of Meadow Vista, Calif., who was here this week to spend time with his sister at their mother's bedside.
Her ashes will be buried in a plot at the Odd Fellows Cemetery next to her parents and her sister, Betty Bullard Baird, who died several years ago at the age of 99.
She is a descendant of John and Jane Hamblock, who settled the land that Bullards Beach State Park now occupies.
* * *
I also learned this week of the death of Jim Sumerlin, a member of the BHS Class of 1964. He died March 29, the day before what would have been his 74th birthday. Jim lived in Tillamook, and his survivors include three children, Justin, Rachel and Jared, and a brother, Larry. Another brother, Larry's twin, Terry, died in Vietnam.
* * *
I heard more bad news when I learned of the sudden death of Wayne Van Burger, Coquille, who reportedly died of a heart attack at the age of 71 while on a run. His wife, Susanne, taught elementary school here for many years. Wayne taught and coached at Marshfield for 31 years from 1974 until he retired in 2005.
He and Travis Cooper were involved in Beaver Hill Productions, who won several Emmys for their program "The Joy of Fishing."
The World sports editor John Gunther wrote a beautiful article about Wayne in Saturday's paper, complete with several photos.
Wayne was a special guy, who was loved and respected by all who knew him.
* * *
I heard about a disturbing incident that occurred recently on the beach. A young couple were walking their unleashed dog, which ran over to a seal pup that was sleeping on one of the rocks close to shore. The dog grabbed the seal pup by the neck and began violently shaking him.
The person who witnessed this began screaming, and it was said that the couple just stood there. When the guy finally got to the dog, he had to bodily get him off the pup as he had no control over the dog.
The person who told me about this said she was sure that the seal pup did not survive the attack.
Unfortunately, the person who witnessed the attack was so upset that she failed to get either a photo or the identification of the people.
I believe the beaches are under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Parks Department. I looked up the law and what I found was that "off-leash dogs are tolerated on most beaches as long as under 'direct control' of the owner. This means the dog's handler must remain within sight of the dog and the dog must respond to voice commands."
I observed a similar situation a few years ago while on the beach taking pictures of the sunset. A dog, whose owner I knew, not only nearly knocked me down when he jumped on me from behind, but he then ran toward a baby seal on the beach, but the owner was able to get control of him before he attacked.
* * *
I gave it a lot of thought before I decided that it was time to remove my column from Facebook and go back to my original sites: Bandon.tv and the Bandon Western World.
A case in point came recently when the word "pathetic" was used to describe my position on an issue. It was actually hard to tell if she was describing me or my position. One of my friends, who gets most of his news from Facebook, said he lets things like that roll off his back like water.
I just decided, that at least for the present time, I do not want my column to be a lightning rod for negative comments when my faithful readers will surely find me at Bandon.tv or the local paper.
I read something this week that began to put things into perspective for me. "Never complain and never explain."
The writer said she always wanted to try to explain things if someone misjudged her, and I know exactly how she feels. She added that we need to focus on nurturing .... the opinions of family and friends that matter the most to us.
And that is what I intend to do.
I have spent many years trying to do what I felt was best for the City of Bandon, and before that, as a reporter and editor for Western World, and I have decided to stop trying to explain myself or defend my actions, but continue to do the best I can.
I will always be happy to answer legitimate questions, put forth in a civil manner. Don't hesitate to email me at marys@coosnet.com.
