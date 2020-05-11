I know I have shared the first picture before, but I recently read a bit of history about Ernie Panter, who opened his new Panter Feed Store business in September of 1959. Today, of course, we know it as the Big Wheel General Store.
According to an article in Western World, Ernie was barely out of Bandon High School when he went into business. His first venture was with the Myrtle Point Transportation Co. which was owned by senior members of his family and which provided the means of river transportation between Bandon and Myrtle Point. He bought the business in 1925 and operated it until 1944. But in the meantime in about 1926 he started the Panter Truck Line, which was the first truck line operated in this part of Coos and Curry County.
"Over the long, narrow, dirt road -- long before there was a highway -- Ernie started to give daily service between Bandon and Gold Beach. Up to that time the only freight service was by small gas boats which sometimes were delayed two and three weeks at a time.
"Branching out in his business activities, Ernie bought the feed business of the Haga & Church Grocery (later Croxall & Perry Grocery on the corner of Baltimore and Second Street) in 1929, operating later in the Rosa and in the K.P. building. He was in these buildings in 1936 when the Fire wiped him out.
"Starting immediately after the fire, he bought the K.P. lot and started rebuilding. Although he had no insurance he managed to put up the framework for a permanent building and it took up until now to reach his objective."
The second photo, taken in 1972, is the site of the Arcade Tavern, built by Ora and Betty Parker where it sits today, on the corner of Alabama Avenue and First Street. The Parkers had operated the Arcade at the corner of Chicago and Second Street for nearly 20 years. In the background you can see the former Port of Bandon office, which is now part of Tony's Crab Shack business. In the foreground is the building that housed W.H. Johnston's accounting business and is now the home of Olivia's Cottage and Seaside Merriment.
Featured in the third picture, taken in March of 1973, is Fire Chief Walt Ashton, who served the Bandon Fire Department as chief from 1969 until 1974. Lanny Boston became chief in 1974 .... and continues to serve as chief today some 46 years later.
Since 1929, Bandon has had seven chiefs, including Curly Woomer (1929-1939), Forrest H. Norton (1940-41), Stan Tucker (1942-47), Curly Woomer (1948-51), Carl Lorenz (1952-59), Bob Schultz (1960-68), Walt Ashton (1969-74) and Lanny Boston (1974-present).
* * *
Most of you have heard about a white pit bull, who allegedly attacked two other dogs in the Seabird area, one in February and another one last month. I do not know the details, but I understand the person walking the dog was cited into court in North Bend for the first attack. But the second time, the dog owner, James Boyd, was cited into Bandon Municipal Court.
Tuesday, May 5, he plead guilty before Judge Vicki Sieber-Benson. The judge fined him $750 but suspended the fine for six months. Boyd has six months to have the dog professionally trained and the dog must not bite any human or another animal within the six months, according to the judge's order. If Boyd provides proof of training, and no further citations are issued, the fine will be discharged.
* * *
The deadline to vote in the May primary is Tuesday, May 19. People have asked me who I support for Coos County Commissioner, and I tell them I voted for Commissioner Bob Main.
* * *
In order to read "both sides of the story' I subscribe to not only the New York Times, The Oregonian and the Los Angeles Time, but also the more conservative Wall Street Journal.
One of my favorite columnists is Peggy Noonan, a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal.
She wrote a powerful piece about the economic shutdown. "Not only doctors and scientists will get us out of this, businesses must be on the lines, too," said Noonan.
She adds, and I paraphrase, "We have to cooperate by doing the things that contain the illness so that business can stay open and functioning. A mask isn't a sign of submission as some people claim. It's a sign of respect, responsibility and economic encouragement. It says, 'I'll do my small part.' "
Although we know that there are no mandates to wear masks, I appeal to those of you who don't want to wear them for one reason or another, but still want to see the economy open up again. Even if you don't want to wear them to protect your elderly neighbor, your grandparents or your friend with underlying health issues, wear them for all of us!
* * *
I was so sorry to learn of the death of long-time Bandon teacher, Tom Edson, husband of the former Cindy Swenson. Tom was 64, and according to his obituary, for 10 years he had been struggling with a disease of the brain. He and Cindy had moved to Beaverton in 2015 to be near their children, James and Mary, and in 2019 they moved to a small house on the property of their daughter. Survivors in addition to his wife and children include three grandchildren, Gary (James and Shelly's son) and Grant and Everett (sons of Mary and Stephen), his mother, Mary, and brother, John. His mother-in-law, Gina Swenson, lives in Bandon.
Tom and Cindy began teaching in Bandon in 1984 and over the years, they touched many lives as friends and role models. He will definitely be missed.
The rainfall figures last month indicated that this April's 2.43 inches of rain was the second driest April in the last 15 years, second only to 2007, when only 2.05 inches of rain were recorded. That's quite a contrast from the 9.13 inches recorded last April.
The average for the last 15 years is 64.32 inches of rain, ranging from a low of 34.19 in 2013 to a high of 86.57 for calendar year 2017.
