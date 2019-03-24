The first picture I am sharing was taken in 1978 during the repaving of Second Street in front of Lloyd's Cafe and the Pastime Tavern. I clearly remember being amazed to see Lloyd's owner Mel Dahl (with wheelbarrow behind dump truck), getting involved ... to make sure that the paving was done to his satisfaction.
As we know, Lloyd's has been closed for several years and although a couple of people have reportedly tried to buy it, the sales have fallen through, and the "anchor tenant" in the heart of Old Town remains shuttered.
Bandon Sweets & Treats, started by Patty and Kenny McCurdy and now operated by their daughter, Meghan Butts, is a thriving business in what was then the Pastime Tavern building.
The second picture was taken sometime in 1970 during a period of very high surf, which had thrown logs and debris across the road leading to the South Jetty. You can barely see the center line at the left edge of the photo.
There were times during the winter when people living on the jetty had a difficult time getting to town. Later, the county installed rip rap along the river, which pretty much protects the road.
I can still remember how excited the students were when the Clausen twins, David and Steven, moved to Bandon from Coquille and entered BHS in 1970. I think they graduated around 1972, but I don't have annuals from those years, so I am just not sure.
* * *
Although I was not able to determine the complete list of people filing for boards and commissions in the May election, I do know that my sister, Maggie Lowery, is running for the seat on the hospital board that is being vacated by Brian Vick, who chose not to run again.
A 1968 graduate of BHS, Maggie has an AA degree in respiratory therapy from Mt. Hood Community College and a BA in religion and philosophy. She has been a respiratory therapist for 31 years and is currently licensed in Oregon. Her past experience includes serving as a Respiratory Therapist at OHSU, Kaiser, and other facilities. Her recent experience also includes serving as a clinical liaison at OSHU.
A member of St. John Episcopal Church, Maggie currently is a clinical liaison for Advanced Health where she provides case management support for Medicaid members and medical providers from Bandon to Brookings.
I have served twice on the board of Southern Coos General Hospital, dating back to 1962 just after the first "new" hospital opened on the hill over looking the lighthouse.
We all know how important it is to keep our hospital open and financially viable.
* * *
If anyone doubts that Spring is here, just take a walk down the Pedway and see the beautiful new fence installed for Olivia Andor, who has planned six big events for the year in the garden adjacent to her shop, including, hopefully, an Easter parade.
* * *
The 48-point lead headline on the City & Region section of Sunday's Eugene Register-Guard reads: "ODFW addressing turkey nuisance."
All I can say for this issue is: the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife created this nuisance by introducing turkeys into certain parts of Oregon as another option for hunters. And they need to do something about the problems they are causing for communities, like Bandon.
The Bandon City Council recently adopted an ordinance that would make it illegal to intentionally feed wild turkeys in the city limits. This came after a couple, who live in the area off Seabird Lane, told us of the problems that were being created by the flocks, who have reached as many as 30 birds. Turkeys, being fed by a neighbor, were causing a lot of damage to their property.
This week, I received a phone call from a fellow councilor letting me know that a big group of turkeys were roaming around Old Town, and finally landed on the roof of Bandon Baking Company. Another told of stopping on Seabird while 30 of them ambled across the road.
ODFW plans to address nuisance issues caused by turkeys with a turkey hunting pilot program on the outskirts of Eugene, Springfield and Corvallis.
I didn't see Bandon on that list ....
* * *
I keep hearing that the "city won't allow the recently moved Chevron station to advertise their gas prices with an appropriate sign."
I checked with the city planner Dennis Lewis, who is new on the job and had nothing to do with the application by Chevron. But here is what he has determined.
"A Certificate of Appropriateness for rebranding the gas station was approved by John McLaughlin (former planner) on Sept. 19, 2018. Condition number 4 states: 'This approval does not include the monument sign (gas prices), which was excluded from the application by the applicant. The existing sign will be removed from the premises and no new sign will be installed. Should the applicant wish to install the monument sign, or otherwise, at a later date, a new sign permit and COA will be required.' "
Lewis said his second-hand awareness of an issue with the sign to be moved had to do with viewing it as a prohibited reader board sign.
He added that he wasn't sure if there has been a miscommunication about the need for the applicant to re-apply for whatever sign they want.
But that is probably what they need to do. It might well solve the problem.
As for the green space and the golfer on the corner of 101 and Elmira, Lewis said: "A quick review of the site plan for the changeover shows that the applicant proposed the green space on the corner."
I believe the applicant was Carson Oil.
* * *
It's funny how one letter can so completely change the meaning of a sentence. I saw that first-hand this week on the lead article on the front page of Saturday's Los Angeles Times, which I read daily.
It was outlining the problems that have been experienced recently by the University of Southern California, including the admissions scandal and drug use by a former dean.
It said, "USC has been best by controversies ....." I am sure the writer meant beset, but apparently the proofreader and editors did not catch it.
We all know what the word "best" means and they probably would not choose that word to describe USC's latest problems.
Beset means "(of a problem or difficulty) trouble or threaten persistently."
No doubt that is what the writer meant to say ....
On the front page, no less!