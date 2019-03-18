The first picture I am sharing this week was taken over 40 years ago (1975) and shows construction underway on what was then the Van Auken Real Estate office at the corner of Highway 101 and 11th Street. In the background, you can see Ocean Crest Elementary School. Over the years the building has hosted a variety of businesses, and today is home to a fitness center.
The second photo was taken during the Saturday Street Sale in 1975, and pictures Pat Reed, at left, as he sells his organic wares to visitors in front of what is now the Bandon Coffee Cafe building. For years, Pat and his wife, Sue, have owned Pat's Printing.
I still remember a few years ago when I looked out onto my back deck mid-afternoon and wondered why it had turned dark all of a sudden. It turned out to be a huge swarm of bees, who were living in one of my bird houses. They were everywhere. I knew Pat was "into bees," so I immediately called him. He rushed over and ended up getting them all back into the bird house .... and off he went with it in the backseat of his car.
I love this third picture, taken over 50 years ago (May of 1965) as winners of the fish derby, from left, Boyd Hansen, Allen Choate and Hiemer Kiefer, proudly pose with their winning fish. I am not sure about Boyd or Allen, but I do know that we lost Hiemer, who died five months ago, way too soon. Judging from the size of his fish, and the fact that his prize was a fishing pole, I'd say Hiemer probably won first prize.
* * *
If you thought it rained a lot in February, you were right. According to Gerry Terp, who lives near the First Baptist Church, he recorded 15.61 inches of rain for February, compared to 6.04 for the same month last year ... and more than double January's rainfall of 6.79 inches.
As I looked back at his figures for the last 15 years, I realized that two years ago, he recorded 21 inches for February, compared to a low of 3.68 for February of 2005.
I generally think of most of our rain coming during the winter (November-January), but as Gerry's totals point out the wettest month for the 2016-17 rain year was actually February.
Last year's total for the rain year (October through September) was 67.13 inches; thus far since October we have had 40.28 inches. (I can tell you that my pal who lives at Prosper has totally different figures, having recorded 70 inches already). A lot depends on where you live.
If we had a reservoir to capture that rainfall, instead of it just running out to the Pacific Ocean, we would be set for the summer months, but we don't. The city is hoping to eventually receive voter permission to construct a 100 acre foot reservoir, to complement its 3 million gallons of stored water.
For at least the last 25 years, Ferry and Geiger creeks have provided the water we need to keep our storage tanks full, but a reservoir would be like an insurance policy ... something we could fall back on in a time of drought.
I still remember, back in the '70s, when we had a tremendous water shortage and were forced to put water rationing rules into effect.
* * *
I saw on Facebook that Linda Murray (Lothrop), who graduated from Bandon High School in 1985, died last week of liver failure. Linda was the ex-wife of Kenny Murray, and they had one son, Spencer. Before moving away, she worked as a beautician in Bandon. Several of her friends had posted beautiful photos of her, taken when she lived here.
* * *
We continue to hear about the lack of rental housing in Bandon. A couple from Gold Beach, who are well established and well respected in the rental housing industry, are hoping to build a 60-unit apartment complex of two and three bedroom units on the large parcel west of Billy Smoothboar's (behind the piece owned by Scott Vierck).
Hopefully all the permits can be obtained because that is the kind of investment we need here.
Bandon is essentially a utility, and the more water, sewer and electric hookups we have, the more our utilities benefit ... not to mention providing critical workforce housing for those who live and work here.
* * *
One of the most popular programs that I've given to date at the Bandon Historical Society museum was about the arson fire in 1974 that destroyed Bandon High School. I was the first (and probably only) reporter on the scene that night as I lived in the old theater and was able to get there quickly as soon as I heard the fire siren go off ... in the middle of the night. I will be giving the same program (or at least as similar as I can make it) on Saturday, July 6, probably at 2 o'clock.
I will also be giving a program in August with photos from the 1950s, '60s and '70s that are part of the extensive trove of negatives that I saved from being hauled to the dump in early 1980. So if you like the pictures that I share in my column each week, you won't want to miss this program.
I will also be narrating a program in October, although I don't think the date has been set, about the Columbus Day Storm, which occurred Oct. 12, 1962. I took a great many photos that week; unfortunately they were not among those that I saved, and we are not sure what happened to them. But there were lots of pictures in Western World, so Jim and I will be making copies of those that appeared in a full-page photo spread the week after the storm. And we will be asking people to share their Columbus Day Storm stories with the audience.
I remember going down to Pacific High School the day after the storm and being blown away (well, not literally) by the damage that had occurred to the south side of the building. Entire walls had been blown out. I also remember watching the roof of the hydro-electric building on Fillmore blow across the street.
I don't think we've established the exact dates for the August or October programs, but I will let you know well in advance.
* * *
Several weeks after I ran the old photo (1917) of the Bear Creek School, Calvin Cox called to say that the person in the back row who appeared to be the teacher was his grandmother, Daisy Cox, who would have been about 25. Her maiden name was Bell.
It's always fun to see what kind of new information, or just conversation, that results from the posting of these old photos.
* * *
Even if you're not a fan of college basketball, you would have to love the fairy tale story of the Oregon men, who won four games in four nights to be crowned the Pac-12 champions. Saturday night they beat the Number One team/seed in the league, the Washington Huskies, by 20 points to win the championship. Now it's on to March Madness for both the men and the women (although the lady Ducks lost the championship game to Stanford).