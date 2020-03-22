The first picture I am sharing clearly shows the old Bullard's Ferry crossing the Coquille River .... probably sometime in the 1940s or early 1950s. The picture was part of Louise Carlson Milani's collection and was shared by her niece, Cheryl Lemon, daughter of the late Margarette Carlson Lemon. In the background, on the north side of the river, you can see the old Bullard home.
The ferry first began crossing the river in February of 1909, and served the area for 45 years before it was replaced by the Bullards Bridge which was completed in 1954. R.W. Bullard, pioneer rancher, storekeeper and postmaster, was the first ferryman. At the time the ferry was replaced by the bridge, it was operated by F. S. Younce, grandfather of Bill Smith of Bandon. R. W. Bullard was the great-grandfather of Sally Baird Johnston and Suzy Baird Webber, both of Elk River, and the grandfather of Marjorie Stephenson, who celebrated her 106th birthday in February, and the late Betty Bullard Baird.
Not sure when the second photo was taken, but probably in the mid-1980s when Cliff Shaw had moved his Cranberry Sweets business into the Dahl building at Second and Chicago, now owned by Bill and Louise Moore. Today, Cranberry Sweets is located at First and Chicago and the front-section of this building houses Eichelberger & Co. Real Estate and D'Lyn's Studio and crafters creations, owned by Dorothy Lyn Saunders.
The third photo was taken in May of 1975 during the annual Bandon High School awards assembly. A special award was presented to Dan Mitchell in recognition of his ability and hard work in the house construction class. The award was made by Francis Stadelman, vocational ed director. Both men still live in Bandon today.
I was sorry to learn of the death of long-time Bandon resident Martin Keller, who was about 50. Martin's family owned Misty Meadows for years, and he later owned Brewed Awakenings. I understand he had undergone heart surgery earlier in the week, and died Saturday morning. Among his survivors are several daughters.
A long list of events have been canceled or postponed in Bandon, including the Earth Day celebration that was to take place in mid-April. Some members of the committee still want to hold it during the summer months, but others say they should just wait until next year. But we know for sure it will not be held in April.
I think we need to understand that life as we know it will not be the same for a long time as unprecedented steps are being taken across the country to stem the spread of this virus.
People are urged to practice social distancing without the restriction of a mandate, so that we do not end up in the crisis that has befallen countries like Italy.
By now, most of you know that the city's ballot measure to restore rate-setting authority to the council was defeated 679 to 569. People are asking me what we plan to do.
At the October Utilities Commission meeting, out-going chairman and former long-time city manager Matt Winkel read a prepared statement which said, in part, and I quote: "This will be a discussion regarding the feasibility of various options for the future of the water, sewer and electric utilities .... Options could range from continuing to operate them as municipal utilities, selling the utilities, creating a subdivision of the City with a City Council-appointed governing board, forming an independent consumer-owned utility with an elected governing board (i.e. the Eugene Water and Electric Board or Springfield Utility Board model) or other options you may be aware of."
It was several months later that I saw the front-page article in The World about cities and public utilities across the country who are selling their water and sewer systems to private industry because they can no longer afford to operate them. Although privatizing may be the way of the future, we would certainly lose all control of our rates.
Although we lost, I want to say how much I appreciate those who did support the measure, and those who have reached out to me since Tuesday. I can tell by the discussion on social media how many of you really do understand the problem.
I do believe it will be an ongoing education process on our part, and we will do all we can to help people understand how our hands are tied by such a charter restriction. If other communities across the country were burdened by the same restriction, I am sure the constitutionality would have been challenged long ago. Fortunately, for the sake of good government, that is not the case.
