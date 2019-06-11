The first picture I am sharing is a picture of what remained of the FSP Mill in Langlois after it burned in September of 1957. The mill was built by Chas. Storm and Friday Phillips in the early 1950s. In the wreckage of the electrically-operated sawmill can be seen a motor, circular saws and other equipment, among which is scattered sections of corrugated metal from the roof. Although the mill was completely destroyed, the planer and planer building (in the background) were saved.
The fire was discovered about 2:40 a.m. by night watchman Sam Cuatt, who received painful burns to his hands while battling the blaze. About 25 men came to help and fought successfully to limit the destruction of stacked lumber to a small area of the yard. The Langlois fire truck brought to the scene by the Aldropp Garage was assisted later by equipment from the Coos-Curry Fire Patrol.
About 95 men were employed in the mill and in their woods operation. It was reported that the loss was partially covered by insurance.
The second photo was taken during American Education Week in 1976, and shows Wayne Butler sharing the duties in the home economics room.
The third picture I am sharing will only mean something to us old-timers, but Dr. Ellsworth F. Lucas (fondly known as Luke) brought a lot of us into the world and tended to our families for many decades. He is pictured here with his wife Mary in the Sunset Room of Lloyd's Cafe, where he was honored for 25 years of service in Bandon as a physician and surgeon.
Among those at the dinner was G.R. "Ray" McNair of McNair Hardware, who along with the late Otto Shindler, had gone to Portland in 1929 to talk to Dr. Lucas' father to invite the son to come to Bandon and practice. It was not until 1932 that he quit his practice in Portland and came to Bandon.
In a tribute written by my grandfather, L.D. Felsheim, he says: "Seems like the 'men in white' are becoming more and more specialized, and sometimes it takes a long time to find the right one. But, long live the home-town general practitioner, who everybody knows and trusts. All we can say is that everybody likes Luke."
Dr. Lucas died June 14, 1970, at the age of 73 after suffering a stroke.
* * *
It was sad to learn that Kimmie (Kimberly) Harding, a member of the Bandon High School Class of 1998, died last week of CHD, a congenital heart disease. She was well loved and had a large community of friends.
She was the daughter of John and Joan Harding, and the sister of Sandra Fox. The Hardings taught music in the Bandon School District for many years and have continued to make their home here.
Kim had many friends who have followed her heroic struggles with CHD through Facebook as she kept people advised about what was going on with her health, always praying that a cure would be found for the disease that had plagued her since birth.
* * *
I really have no more news to report on the proposed pedestrian light that will be installed at Ninth Street and U.S. Highway 101 by the Oregon Department of Transportation ... hopefully before school starts. Since this is something requested by the City as opposed to the Road Diet (cutting back to two lanes from four lanes of traffic), which was proposed by ODOT, the state has said they will pay half the cost. We are not yet sure how much that will be, but the budget committee was able to put $30,000 in the budget from the local option street tax fund, which will definitely help with the cost, expected to be around $40,000 for our share.
Several people have expressed concern about the fact that the crosswalk will be moved to the north side of Ninth Street, which means that pedestrians will be crossing the vacated portion of Ninth on the east side of the highway as they head to McKay's Market and points south. But since a refuge island was required, the most logical place for it was on the north side of Ninth, which would have the least impact on traffic. It also means that since both the high school and the middle school are on the north side of Ninth, it will be a "straight shot" down the sidewalk to the crosswalk.
Regardless on which side of Ninth the crosswalk is placed, it will be so much safer than the present situation, and I can't wait until it is implemented.
* * *
The headlines make it seem like Daylight Savings Time will no longer be a factor in Oregon. But if you read the story, rather than just the headline, you would realize that before it can become a reality, California must join Washington and Oregon legislatures in adopting the bill. And then, the change will only take effect if Congress also approves.
From what I've read, "Federal law permits states to restore year-round standard, or winter time, but does not allow them to permanently 'spring forward.' "
So, with that thought in mind, not sure that I would be in favor of it. (Not that any of us have a vote.)
* * *
The latest rainfall data from Gerry Terp shows that we received 3.03 inches of rain for May, compared to 0.20 for the same period last year. The wettest May in the last 15 years was in 2005, when he recorded 8.45 inches.
Gerry did note that he has three thermometers at his house, which is in East Bandon, and that on May 9, the temperature reached 94 degrees.
The fiscal year rainfall for the last 15 years has ranged from a high of 102.04 inches in 2016-17 to a low of 41.71 for 2013-14. So far, this year for the period October through May, we have received 55.64 inches of rain.
* * *
One of my faithful readers pointed out that in my item about Ray Kelley last week I said (actually copied it out of the Western World files) that the Air Force Academy is in Denver. It is not. It's in Colorado Springs. I probably wrote the original story, too, so it's definitely on me. And I am sure Ray let me know about it at the time.
* * *
We attended the Halie Loren concert, sponsored by Bandon Showcase, at the Sprague Theater Friday night, and it was sensational. She praised our small community for having such a wonderful theater, and she is right.
And it's the people upstairs (Anthony Zunino on sound, Candace Kreitlow on lights and Jeff Norris as manager) that make it even more special.
Halie was originally scheduled to perform in February, but because of the smoke damage to the theater, which put it out of commission for several months, it was postponed until June. It was definitely worth the wait ....
The Bandon Showcase board and those who help sponsor these shows deserve a huge vote of thanks for bringing top-quality entertainment to Bandon.