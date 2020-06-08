I saw this first picture years ago, but had not been able to add it to my collection until I saw it for sale on the Historic Images website. And it's not just a postcard, like most of my old pictures; it's the actual print that was on the front page of The Oregonian (or it could have been the Journal) Oct. 1, 1936. And the weathered caption is still taped to the back of the photograph: "This striking action photograph — and one of the first ever published of the actual blowing up of a bank — shows the first step in demolition of the tottering walls of the Bank of Bandon as the fire-swept city starts cleaning up as a preliminary to reconstruction. The bank had been active since 1904."
The statement is mostly true as the bank had been active since 1904, but not in that once beautiful building. According to Dow Beckham's book about the Fire, he points out that in 1911 the Bank of Bandon built a triangular building at the foot of Oregon Avenue where Wall Street meets First Street. After the fire, the bank moved to the building formerly housing (and built by) First National Bank where it remained until Dec. 11, 1954, when it opened its new office in the building at 10th and Alabama.
It later moved a bit south to the building that now houses Banner Bank. This old bank, of course, was at the foot of Oregon Avenue, which leads up the hill from First Street, to the Catholic Church. It was at the intersection of Wall Street, which ran along the embankment below the hill, but has now been vacated and is no longer used.
J.L. Kronenberg was the first president of Bank of Bandon, followed by T.P. Hanly from 1917 to 1936, C.Y. Lowe from 1937 to 1938, W.J. Sweet from 1938 to 1960, A.W. Sweet until 1975 and Charlie Tresidder from 1975-78. A.W. and Charlie later changed the name to Western Bank and opened more branches.
Behind the bank in the distance you can see the remains of the First National Bank (now the Masonic building), which did survive the Fire, although the interior was heavily damaged.
The annual March of Dimes campaign used to be a big fund-raising effort across the country, and Bandon was no exception. In the second photo, two members of the Lions Auxiliary, Virginia Kaping Hendrickson, left, and Norma (Mrs. Howard) Tucker, get ready to kick off the MOD campaign for Bandon in January of 1972.
The third picture is just another example of the efficiency of Bandon's volunteer fire department through the years. In February of 1972, the Windermere Motel caught fire and had it not been for the fact that the owner, Lura Morgan, was there and called the fire department, it could have been a real disaster. Windermere is one of Bandon's oldest and most loved motel complexes, which is on the beach across from the Best Western Inn, and in those days, across from the Westmost Golf Course.
Damage was confined to the southernmost building of the motel, which served as a utility and storage room.
Miss Morgan said she was in the office when all of a sudden she heard two or three loud explosions, and flames were already shooting through the doorway. She just happened to be on site instead of at her home, which was north of the motel, which averted further damage.
If you thought we had a lot of rain in May, you were right. Last month turned out to be the wettest May in 15 years, with 6.04 inches recorded, compared to the previous May of 3.03 and two years ago, when less than a fourth of an inch (0.20) fell. The last time we had that much rain in May was 2005, when 8.45 inches were recorded.
I have been in communication with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, which apparently received several ethics complaints against Southern Coos board members, David Allen, Esther Williams and Edie Jurgenson, concerning their firing of former CEO Amy Fine.
The investigator for the Ethics Commission responded to me by saying: "Matters pending before the OGEC are deemed confidential, pursuant to ORS 244.260 and I am unable to discuss any such matters with you at this time. That code section provides that the Preliminary Review Phase is confidential and that commission staff may not 'make any public comment to publicly disclose any materials relating to a case during the Preliminary Review Phase.' "
I learned of the complaint over a month ago because the investigator contacted a friend of mine, who is no longer on the hospital board.
I saw a headline on a letter to the editor in the Register-Guard Sunday which asked something that I have been hearing a lot this week: "Is the quarantine over now?"
The writer says: "A week ago our authoritarian leaders were having business owners arrested for trying to make a living because everyone needed to stay home and social distance. This week those same authoritarians .... are allowing groups of protesters to loot and burn down businesses. Does this mean the Covid-19 quarantine is over?"
Don't forget these are the words of a Cottage Grove man, but the question still remains unanswered.
And it is not just the violence. If it is OK for thousands of people to stand shoulder to shoulder in a protest, even a peaceful one, why can sporting venues not open or other gatherings with more than 100 people?
I heard the Governor say that Oregon would not move into Phase 3 until there is a vaccine.
And still the protests are allowed to go on? Because of those large gatherings, if the virus surges, it could well mean that we will be back in lockdown again.
Now that I am already out on the proverbial limb, I would urge you to link to a website which features a young black woman who talks about the history of George Floyd's criminal life.
She absolutely decries the "knee on the neck" unconscionable police procedures but urges people not to make a hero out of a career criminal. It is fairly long but worth listening to. Go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtPfoEvNJ74
There may well be two sides to this issue, which has pretty much replaced the 24/7 Covid-19 news for nearly two weeks. I urge you to hear her out.
