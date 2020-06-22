The first picture I am sharing shows downtown Bandon in December of 1966. I love that you can see Moore Mill, the truck shop, Bandon Seafood (on the waterfront) and the Port of Bandon's office, which is now Tony's Crab Shack. The Arcade Tavern has yet to be built, and it's interesting to see the back of Panter's Feed Store (which today is The Big Wheel), where trucks seem to be loading from the rear of the store. The big white building in the left middle portion of the picture is the old Stephan Hotel and bakery, now the home of Cranberry Sweets. Across Chicago is what is today The Wheelhouse, and directly behind that you can see the old Leep Memorial Hospital.
I looked back at the Western Worlds for that month and found that Western Bank had just announced a merger with the Bank of Illinois Valley in Cave Junction. A.W. Sweet was president of the bank.
Bandon Theater owners Jack and Shirley Ward were joining with the Bandon Lions Club to invite all area youngsters to a free show at the theater, followed by a visit from Santa under the marquee. Cap'n Shipwreck was also to be a guest that year. Christmas was a big event for the children of Bandon.
Prizes were announced in the beautification essay contest for the winners, Bill Smith, Sherida Judy and Walt Dodrill. They joined Beautification chairman Warren Strycker and Principal Jerry Judy in planting a tree behind the district office.
Surveying was underway as the first step to widening Highway 101 between the two business districts (uptown and downtown) to four lanes.
As for the second photo, I still remember the discussion by the city fathers back in 1957 (the year I graduated from BHS) about the possibility of turning the old reservoir east of Bandon off Highway 42 into a community swimming pool.
At its May 18 meeting, the council agreed to look into the cost of developing the old reservoir into a swimming and picnic area.
Total cost estimates were to include items such as bath-houses, toilet facilities, picnic tables, clearing of underbrush and provision of a swimming area with water of graduated depths for various age groups, according to Raleigh Greene, chairman of the swimming pool committee. Raleigh and his wife, Karama, owned the Bandon Theater at that time.
One of the most advantageous features of the location was the growth and underbrush which would provide shelter from Bandon's summer wind. The photo was taken in June as work began on grading and shaping the area into a functional swimming area. Not sure who the man in the foreground is but behind him is public works employee Bob Hiley and looking down out of the bed of the truck is summer employee Vic Backlund.
I am not sure what happened, but this grand plan never came to fruition; my guess is that liability issues, or possibly cost, put a stop to it, but this was probably the closest Bandon has come to actually having a city-sanctioned swimming area.
After that it was back to swimming at places like Bradley Lake, Jim and Tess Olson's cranberry pond, Floras Creek, or Sixes and Elk rivers.
After reading something on Facebook and seeing a neat story about Jim Curran on the front page of last week's Coquille Sentinel, I decided to share my own picture of him for my third photo this week, along with his address.
After spending some time in a Eugene hospital, Jim is back at his home in Coquille, which he shared with his wife of more than 70 years, Flo, who passed away last year. His daughter-in-law, Patti Curran, posted on Facebook how much Jim would love to hear from his Bandon friends, and I immediately sent him a card, which included this photograph as well as several others taken when he was coaching golf. Jim, who is 95 years old, taught science at Harbor Lights Middle School for many years, as well as having taught and coached in Coquille. He grew up in Marshfield and at the time of the Bandon Fire in 1936, he was a lad of about 12 delivering newspapers .... a story he loves to share with us each year at the Bandon Museum's Bandon Fire program.
I know he would love to hear from his former students as isolation has been hard for him. His address is 1295 W. 10th Street, Coquille, OR 97423.
* * *
I was sad to hear of the death June 15 of Eric Aasen, a long-time Bandon resident who operated a shop in Old Town with Brian Vick, but had moved to Apache Junction, Ariz., a year ago to be with his long-time friend and companion, Karen Pullen. Eric, who was in his 70s, had been battling cancer for several years, but was determined to enjoy his life to the fullest.
In addition to Karen, he leaves one son, Darrin Aasen. His parents, the late Ed and Bobbie Aasen, were cranberry growers, with a farm south of Bandon.
* * *
I was surprised to learn, from a Facebook post, that Ed and Beth Wood would be closing their long-time and very popular business Bandon Mercantile (formerly Country Merchant).
The Woods say it is time to "exit the retail world," adding, "We have enjoyed serving you and this community over the last three and a half decades and will continue to do our best in the weeks ahead."
Their sale started June 19, and they will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., with the sale to go on until everything is gone.
There have been so many positive comments on Facebook, which was refreshing in itself.
Over the years, Ed and Beth have operated a very classy business, which is a favorite of many as evidenced by the posts on Facebook.
It will be sad to see the store close after so many years ....
* * *
I received word from Ron and Bill Hunt, about the death of their mother, ChuMe, who lived in Vancouver, Wash., and was a former Bandon resident, having moved here with her late husband, Ron Hunt. She was born in a culturally Korean part of northeastern China on Feb. 18, 1943. Within six months of her birth, her family had to flee that area on foot and retreat back to her father's ancestral home in the Pyongyang area of Korea.
In her mid 20s, she was working at an orphanage in the country and attended a celebration to thank the U.S. Army for paving the road to the orphanage, where she met Ron Hunt, a career Army engineer who worked on the project.
Both of ChuMe and Ron's sons were born in Korea before the family moved to Greenfield, Calif., in 1977 where Ron finished his career in the Army. Following his retirement the family moved to Bandon where Ron had graduated from high school and where his mother, Harriet Lightle, worked as a teacher. Within a year, Ron passed away from a massive heart attack leaving his two young sons, ages 6 and 9, and ChuMe alone. Later, after gaining full citizenship and attending college courses at SWOCC, ChuMe started her own business, ChuMe Foods, a Korean sauce company, in the mid 1990s. Her Bulgogi sauce quickly became a local and regional favorite.
ChuMe began to experience increasing health issues in the early 2000s and in 2008 she moved to Vancouver, Wash., to be close to her sons. She died at the age of 78 and is survived by her two sons and six grandchildren.
* * *
I have recently been copying old photos for a local man, who had 8 or 9 small, and some pretty faded, prints that he wanted 5x7 copies of so he could send them to his relatives. What started out as a small project quickly turned into a big job, but the outcome was fabulous. Not only did I scan in each of the prints, but I enhanced those that needed it, removed blemishes on the digitized copy and printed from there. Several of them he wanted combined on one 5x7 sheet, which I was able to do.
So, if you know of anyone that would like to preserve his or her old family photos or needs to get copies for loved ones, let me know. I charge $3 a print for a 5x7, with no charge for the scanning and enhancement as long as you are ordering more than one copy. If not, it would be $4 for a single print.
The guy said he would be happy to tell anyone who asks how pleased he is with the finished product. So if you're interested in this, just email me at marys@coosnet.com or call me at 541-404-7291. And if I know you and you're local, I will even pick up and deliver your prints.
