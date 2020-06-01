There were few businesses in Bandon that survived as long as Fuhrman & Shindler, long-time druggists. A headline in a March 1925 issue of Western World reads: "The Rexall Store is One of the Pioneers."
In October of 1926, the headline reads: "Drug Stores Consolidate," and explains that "two of Bandon's oldest business institutions are soon to be combined, as a result of which one of these will be eliminated.
"Fuhrman & Shindler Inc., owners and operators of The Rexall Store, which was formerly the C.Y. Lowe Pharmacy, have purchased the Orange Pharmacy from Mickel & McDiarmid and are now in possession. As soon as remodeling can be effected .... the Rexall store will move into the Ellingson building," which is the first picture I am sharing.
This building was located on the corner of First and Alabama, about where the Arcade Tavern is today. The Orange Pharmacy is on the west end of the building, next to Boyle Jewelry Co.
Otto Shindler was to operate the business, which he continued to do long after the Fire. I remember him well.
Their business was wiped out in the fire of Sept. 26, 1936, but within virtually days (October 8, 1936), Fuhrman & Shindler had erected the Bandon Medical Building on Second Street (now the home of Winter River Books), as a temporary structure to house their Rexall drug store, and the offices of Dr. E.F. Lucas, Dr. Arthur Gale, Dr. F.W. Gould and Dr. Floyd Dodds, The latter two were dentists and Dr. Dodds' son, Bill, comes to Bandon often to attend the Bandon Fire programs at the museum.
Tragically, less than two months later (Dec. 28, 1936) Dr. Gale died at the age of 58.
"Dr. Gale was among Bandon citizens who fought the fire ...giving aid to the ill and injured while his home and office were consumed by the flames. It is believed that the inhalation of smoke and heat weakened his lungs and contributed to his demise."
His is just one of the deaths that occurred soon after the Fire and did not figure into the death toll, which ranged from nine to 11 people, depending on which report you were reading.
The second photo was taken in August of 1965 during a Junior Legion game at the baseball park, which at that time was located on the south side of Ninth Street, across from the high school. It boasted one of the best set of bleachers in the league.
The next week the team, comprised of mostly Bandon boys but with a couple from Myrtle Point and Powers, came home with top honors at the State B tournament in Klamath Falls.
Members of the team were Tom Howard, Jack Chappell, Bob Sherertz, Bill Burgher, Bill Smith, Newt Kiefer, Chris Ray, Dewey Kiefer, Bob Sutherland, Jesse Laub, all of Bandon; Pat McCurdy, Marty Stallard and Tom Rauch, from the Myrtle Point-Powers area. The team was coached by Dick Sutherland, assisted by his son, Ron, with Scott Sutherland serving as bat boy and Steve Neal as statistician.
Jack Chappell's two-run homer gave the team the runs they needed to defeat Prineville 6-5 after trailing 5-4 going into the seventh inning of the championship game in the single-elimination tournament.
The third picture features Alex Linke, the day he became the Port of Bandon's new harbormaster in February of 1979. Alex, a native of Germany, had been working for the Port of Coos Bay when he was hired to replace Bob Belcher, who had resigned to become the harbormaster at Crescent City.
Alex served as port manager for many years before retiring and turning the job over to long-time port employee Gina Dearth. When Gina retired several years ago, the commission hired the current manager, Jeff Griffin, in the summer of 2017.
Just as I was writing my column Sunday night, I saw a post on Facebook from former St. John's Episcopal priest Beth Hoffman that Audrey Wells had died earlier that afternoon. Audrey and Howard lived in Bandon before moving several years ago. Audrey had suffered from Congestive Heart Failure for many years. You couldn't find a nicer, more dedicated couple than Howard and Audrey. She will be missed.
I also learned that Bandon native Carole Van Leuven Vedder died last week. She was the daughter of Raymond and Velma Van Leuven, was a Cranberry princess in 1953 and graduated from Bandon High in 1955. She and her late husband, Leonard Vedder Jr., had two sons, Rusty and Jerry. Also surviving is one brother, Terry Van Leuven.
I was sitting outside in the sun one day last week when a couple of little boys (maybe 9 or 10 years old) stopped in the street and one of them said, "My friend says you're the mayor." And I said, yes that is true. The other said, "Really?" So I ran into the house and got two of my cards and gave it to them.
About an hour later, there was a knock on my front door and there stood the two boys and a friend, holding stems of rhododendrons. They said, in unison, "thank you for being our mayor," and handed me the flowers.
Needless to say, that pretty much made my day ... and my week.
Anyone who watched the video of the Minneapolis police officer with his knee on George Floyd's throat, until he stopped breathing, was horrified, sickened and appalled.
I understand peaceful protests, but what happened in both Eugene and Portland Friday night was not a peaceful protect. It was violent destruction of other people's property.
I read the article in Sunday's Register-Guard about what happened in Eugene, but the article did not in any way impart what had actually happened like watching it both Friday and Saturday nights live on TV.
For the police chief to infer that they were not prepared was mind boggling since the TV reporter was on scene at 10:30 Friday night as rioters began to burn everything they could lay their hands on in the intersection. It was plain to anyone watching this, even from my living room, that this was going to get ugly, and it did.
My heart goes out to the innocent business owners who saw their livelihoods destroyed and looted by people who had long since forgotten what the protest was about or possibly did not know or care. They saw on social media that a riot was occurring and then flocked downtown to take part.
The chief is quoted as saying, "even though the protest was beginning to turn unruly, officers on site still stayed back in order to maintain order."
Eugene police showed up for the first time around 11:15 p.m. .... well away from the protest... for a short time before leaving. The article adds that they did not make their presence known at the scene again until about 12:40 a.m. Saturday when people started to damage and break into local businesses.
No one was arrested.
I've come to expect this kind of lawlessness in Portland ... but Eugene??
